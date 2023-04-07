Ghost hunt at 'haunted' historic Carnforth manor house is not for the faint hearted

If you’ve got the nerve, an event taking place at Borwick Hall in Borwick, Carnforth, could be right up your street.

On Saturday May 6, the Grade I listed building will host overnight guests for a ghost hunt.

The event is billed as a real, paranormal investigation: “Nothing is faked and we can’t make the spirits perform – what you see is what you get!

The reportedly haunted Borwick Hall at Borwick, Carnforth,

"What will you uncover when the lights go out? Only the brave will dare!!”

A little about the venue

Borwick Hall is a 16th-century manor house now used as a residential outdoor education and conference centre by Lancashire County Council.

The manor of Borwick is mentioned in the Domesday Book as being part of the estates of Roger of Poitou but the oldest parts of the building still in existence date from the 14th century when a pele tower was built on the site. It was bought in 1590 by Roger Bindlosse.

The tower was extended to a manor house by Roger in the early 1590s before he died in 1595.

During the Second World War, the hall was used as a military base.

Many reports of paranormal phenomena have been reported since it became the outdoor education centre that it is today.

Cries and moans have been heard from the empty rooms, and there are tales of a white lady residing in the tower who is described as young and beautiful.

A man has been reported by a young group of guys witnessed at the end of a corridor, looking rather menacing.

Event details

Age: 18+ Only

Start time: 21:00

End time: 09:00

Refreshments included throughout the event