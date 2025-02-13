Get Lost in Music at disco show coming to Lancaster Grand
Embark on an electrifying journey through the sensational 70s.
A world class band and dazzling vocals are set to transport you straight to the heart of disco fever.
Get ready to re-live timeless hits from icons like Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.
Dress to impress in your most fabulous disco attire as you pay homage to the golden age of disco.
From the irresistible beats of “Never Can Say Goodbye” to the pulsating rhythm of “Boogie Wonderland,” there is an unforgettable lineup that’ll keep you grooving all night long.
Don’t miss out on the feel-good show of the year – lose yourself in the music, and leave your worries behind!
Lost in Music is touring the nation and tickets are on sale now.
Lost in Music – One Night at the Disco comes to Lancaster Grand on Friday, March 7 at 7.30pm.