Get Lost in Music at disco show coming to Lancaster Grand

Lost in Music - One Night at the Disco comes to Lancaster Grand in March.

Get Lost in Music with The Original Disco Show coming to Lancaster Grand in March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Embark on an electrifying journey through the sensational 70s.

A world class band and dazzling vocals are set to transport you straight to the heart of disco fever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get ready to re-live timeless hits from icons like Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

Lost in Music - One Night at the Disco comes to Lancaster Grand in March.

Dress to impress in your most fabulous disco attire as you pay homage to the golden age of disco.

From the irresistible beats of “Never Can Say Goodbye” to the pulsating rhythm of “Boogie Wonderland,” there is an unforgettable lineup that’ll keep you grooving all night long.

Don’t miss out on the feel-good show of the year – lose yourself in the music, and leave your worries behind!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lost in Music is touring the nation and tickets are on sale now.

Lost in Music – One Night at the Disco comes to Lancaster Grand on Friday, March 7 at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/lost-in-music-one-night-at-the-disco/