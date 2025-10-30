Get helping of Beans on Toast at Lancaster’s Kanteena

Beans On Toast will celebrate the forthcoming release of his new album (December 1) with a big UK tour in November and December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beans On Toast will be playing a solo gig at Kanteena Lancaster on November 21.

Essex-born folk troubadour Beans on Toast has been charming audiences with his candid songwriting and engaging live performances for nearly two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blending humour, politics, and storytelling, he has built a dedicated fanbase through constant touring, playing festivals across the globe and packing out venues big and small, whilst adding to a vast and varied discography that celebrates life and the human spirit with raw honesty, warmth, and wit.

Beans on Toast has announced a solo gig in Lancaster. Photo: Elliot Hingston.

His legendary live shows are unpredictable and full of heart, where the line between artist and audience disappears, and every gig, whether a heaving festival crowd or an intimate backroom gig,

feels like a wild night with an old friend.

Recorded at Greenmount Studios in Leeds with The Beans on Toast Band, the new album titled ‘Kill Them With Kindness’ is due for release December 1 via BOTMusic and features a collection of

insanely talented musical friends hand-picked from the UK music and festival scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beans on Toast band.

Beans on Toast said: “We’ve done a few tours together, but this was our first venture into a studio. Each one of them is amazing, and together... well, I’m proper chuffed with how it sounds.

"As usual, it’s a time stamp of my thoughts and feelings from the past year on planet Earth.”

Beans on Toast’s gig at Kanteena Lancaster is on November 21 from 7pm to 11pm.

For tickets visit https://kanteena.co.uk/event/beans-on-toast/