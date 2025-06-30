Generators brought in at Lancaster park after power cut

Williamson Park is currently experiencing a complete power outage across all facilities in the park.

There has been a power cut at Williamson Park in Lancaster which is affecting all facilities in the park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williamson Park said on Facebook two hours ago: “We are currently experiencing a complete power outage across all facilities in the park.

“We're working to resolve the issue, and backup generators are being arranged to support essential services.

"However, we do not yet have a confirmed date or time for full repairs.

“We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more information.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding.”