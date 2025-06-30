Generators brought in at Lancaster park after power cut

By Michelle Blade
Published 30th Jun 2025, 16:19 BST
Williamson Park is currently experiencing a complete power outage across all facilities in the park.
There has been a power cut at Williamson Park in Lancaster which is affecting all facilities in the park.

Williamson Park said on Facebook two hours ago: “We are currently experiencing a complete power outage across all facilities in the park.

“We're working to resolve the issue, and backup generators are being arranged to support essential services.

"However, we do not yet have a confirmed date or time for full repairs.

“We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more information.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

