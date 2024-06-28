General election 2024: What the Morecambe and Lunesdale candidates are promising to deliver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next general election will be held on Thursday, July 4.

We asked the candidates for Morecambe and Lunesdale to set out the policies their political party would deliver if they were to win.

Lizzi Collinge, Labour party candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale

"I live in Heysham with my husband and two kids, and I am standing to be your MP because I want to see where we live thrive and prosper.

"And I want to make sure that everyone in Morecambe and Lunesdale has a strong voice in Westminster.

“This election is a simple choice - do you want a hardworking local MP alongside a government that has a stable, fully-funded plan, or do you want five more years of chaos?

“I have been endorsed by Geraldine Smith, who served us so well as MP before 2010, and who people mention all the time as the best local MP they’ve ever had.

"To have the backing of Geraldine means a lot to me because she’s Morecambe through and through.

“I’m a project manager by trade and I’ve worked in hospitality, local government, research and in a small business.

"I’m also an experienced representative; I have been an opposition Lancashire county councillor since 2016 where I have specialised in health and social care.

"Health is my passion because I believe good health, and good care when you need it, is the foundation of a good life.

My priorities are:

*Being an accessible, hardworking, local MP who is focused on our towns and villages, not Westminster.

*Delivering Eden Project Morecambe in a way which most benefits our local area.

*Making sure our households and businesses thrive by delivering economic stability and our plan for local businesses.

*Getting the NHS back on its feet by cutting waiting times alongside a renewed focus on preventing ill-health.

*Cutting bills and bringing energy home through insulation and switching on Great British Energy, including continuing to lobby for new nuclear in Heysham.

*Public transport that works, particularly for rural areas, with our Better Buses plan for more local control.

"I have represented Morecambe and Lunesdale in Parliament since 2010, and want to continue the work that I have started.

“I have a track record locally as the man who gets things done, having secured well over a billion pounds of Government investment into our area, with our area now vastly changed as a result.

“The first major project I secured was the £123 million M6 Link Road, this opened our area up to major investment and brought opportunities, the biggest being Eden project Morecambe.

"I have been involved with the Eden Project Morecambe from the very beginning over 10 years ago, tenacious lobbying ensured that a pathway to securing the funding was opened up and I eventually secured £50 million pounds from Government.

"This has to be match funded by Eden and the Government have now allowed additional flexibilities on the project which has released the first part of the funding which allows development phase work to start as soon as possible. Construction will start by the end of the year.

“To ensure Eden is delivered, our rail line is improved, our power station gets built, the Northern Reaches are reopened, Lune Valley becomes a cycling hub, and a new hospital is built “to replace the Royal Lancaster Infirmary then please use your vote to continue to support me.

“Now I have delivered the road to Eden, I want to deliver the next phase and see our whole area become a hub for green tourism.

"My plan for the next five years lays out a roadmap for how we can achieve this.

"I live in Heysham with my family and I am personally invested in the future of our area.

"Please re-elect me on July 4 to deliver the next phase of my plan for Morecambe and Lunesdale.”

Gina Dowding, Green Party candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale

"It’s been a pleasure to speak to so many people in this election, but it’s distressing that many residents in Morecambe and Lunesdale, like millions across our country, are feeling “insecure and deeply worried about the future.

“We live in one of the richest countries on the planet, yet nurses are using food banks, our children’s schools are crumbling, a roof over our heads is all too often unaffordable, and hospital and dentist appointments are like gold dust.

"Meanwhile, we can all see the impacts of the climate emergency continuing to get worse, not better.

“But all this can change. We can create a greener, fairer country together – one in which we are all safer, healthier, and more fulfilled.

"The Green Party manifesto spells out how: by investment in the NHS and stopping privatisation of our health services; by commitment to our Right Homes, Right Place and Right “Price charter; and by creating a fairer, greener economy, which will mean cleaner, cheaper energy and millions of rewarding and well-paid jobs.

“Privatisation of public utilities has failed. Green MPs will lobby to bring rail services, the water companies, and the big five retail energy companies back into public ownership.

“The Greens will fairly re-distribute our country’s existing wealth: taxing investment income at the same rate as earned income, and a wealth tax on the ever-increasing number of multi-millionaires and billionaires.

"This will allow desperately needed re-investment in public services that make all our lives better.

“I have 25 years’ experience representing the local community on the City and County Councils.

" I will work to ensure that our rural communities are properly supported, that the Eden Project Morecambe brings benefits to our residents and independent businesses, and to close the gap between the richest and least well-off, which will benefit us all.”

Peter Jackson, Liberal Democrat candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale

"I am delighted, as the candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale, to have the chance to represent the constituency in which I live, work and am politically active.

“I live in Hornby, run a business in Carnforth, and serve the people of Lower Lune Valley as their city councillor.

"I lead the Liberal Democrats on the council, and I am cabinet member for communities, partnerships and health and wellbeing in a three-party administration.

"I am a strong believer in cooperation and consensus in politics.

"We need to elect Liberal Democrat MPs to bring those characteristics into national politics by changing to a proportional voting system.

“People in the north of this constituency have had a Lib Dem MP in Tim Farron and everywhere people recognise Tim’s commitment to his constituents.

"His is the example I will strive to follow if elected.

"That is my primary commitment to the voters, that I will be available, attending events in your village or town and helping with your personal or community issues.

“This constituency has a range of problems and opportunities.

“Eden Project Morecambe can lead a regeneration and inspire the enterprise and energy of Morecambe’s people.

"Farming is central to the rural economy, Lib Dems will increase funding for the new environmental subsidy schemes and actively promote local, high quality food production.

“There is too much poverty, an NHS struggling despite its hardworking staff, irresponsible water companies and a crisis in climate change and biodiversity.

"Potholes in our roads are symbolic of the “State of the Nation”: our roads are falling apart, and we do not repair them, we patch them up.

"We need change, for real change and an MP who will work for every community, please vote Liberal Democrat. Vote for Peter Jackson.”

Barry Parsons, Reform UK party candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale

"We all have different opinions about life today, but we can all agree that things must change.

"But Labour - whose only mantra over 14 years is calling out Conservative ‘Chaos’ – offers so little.

"Where have they been in calling the Government to account? Labour is, indeed, a default government in waiting!

“I want things to change. Our focus must be on the people of this country, young and old, irrespective of circumstance and location.

"I want our young people engaged, but we have to talk to them first!

"I want the very best for our communities in and around Morecambe and Lunesdale, which have been neglected “for … decades!

“There is no social system in the world that has unlimited capacity. We are losing our capacity to look after people.

“We are a relatively small country with comparatively large population and the effects of welcoming too many to our shores is having significant effects on our public services’ ability to cope.

"We need to focus on the ‘Causes’, not ‘Symptoms’; of our challenges.

"It is the real reason why Reform UK insists on immigration control – and is the only party prepared to be open about it.

"We cannot sit by and watch so many of our own people here in the UK suffer.

"We cannot sit by and depend upon others, leaving our own natural resources untapped.

“I know I can help. I have addressed audiences in circles both public and private, including governmental groups and private companies such as Microsoft.

"I have led, politically, multi-million-pound ventures including a new, large Agri-Business Centre demonstrating my huge commitment to the farming community.