General Election 2024: Candidates for Lancaster and Wyre say why you should vote for them

The candidates for Lancaster and Wyre in the general election have released their manifestos setting out the policies their political party would deliver if they were to win.

Here are the manifestos for Peter Cartridge for the Conservatives, Jack Lenox for the Green Party, Matt Severn for the Liberal Democrats, and Cat Smith for the Labour Party.

We contacted Lancaster and Wyre’s Reform candidate Nigel Alderson about his manifesto but have not received a reply.

Peter Cartridge, Conservative candidate for Lancaster and Wyre

Peter Cartridge is the Conservative Party candidate for Lancaster and Wyre.

"I’m honoured to be standing as your Conservative candidate for Lancaster and Wyre.

“I was born in this area into an ordinary working-class family, the son of an NHS nurse and taxi driver. I’m proud that this area has been my home for 38 years.

“I started my working life running a pub, meeting people from all walks of life. Today, I work as a primary teacher. There’s no better motivation to stand for parliament, than wanting to deliver for the people who have made me the person I am.

“So, what are my main priorities for Lancaster? Having spent most of my working life in the public sector, I want us to have strong and effective public services.

Jack Lenox is the Green Party candidate for Lancaster and Wyre.

"I’m pleased that the Conservative Government is committed to building a new Lancaster hospital.

"I look forward to working with the local NHS to deliver this important project. I will also fight hard to extend NHS dental provision.

"As a teacher, education is my passion and when I visit schools, colleges and universities in Lancaster, I see the very high standards being achieved.

"Many specialist, high-tech firms are located around the city and we must do all we can to support their growth.

Matthew Severn is the Liberal Democrat candidate for Lancaster and Wyre.

"I would like to work with our educational establishments to develop the role of apprenticeships to provide the skills that these growth industries need.

"We must also revitalise Lancaster City centre and I would push for all stakeholders to create a ‘Regeneration Plan’.

"Being a keen environmentalist, we must achieve Net Zero. I support the building of a new mini-nuclear generator at Heysham and the development of wind power in Morecambe Bay.

“I do hope you lend me your support on July 4 to deliver better public services, a stronger local economy and a greener future for Lancaster.

Cat Smith is the Labour candidate for Lancaster and Wyre.

Jack Lenox, Green Party candidate for Lancaster and Wyre

Jack is a local independent business owner – he runs E-Radicals electric bike shop in Lancaster.

He has served his community for years, as a board member of the Gregson Community Association, a St John Ambulance volunteer vaccinator during the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, and as a Lancaster City Councillor.Jack said: “I never wanted to be a politician. However, I've spent most of my adult life living through our country's steady decline over the past 14 years, and the devastating impact of so-called austerity.

"This combined with the climate and nature crises has pulled me into politics and led to me joining the Green Party because they are the only party offering a genuinely different and optimistic future.

“Lancaster is a uniquely wonderful city – where support for Green politics has been growing for over 25 years since we first elected councillors here in 1999.”

Jack was delighted that the new boundary change sees Lancaster reunited with towns and villages in Wyre that run along the canal such as Garstang.

Along with beautiful beaches, unspoilt coastlines and unforgettable landscapes.

Jack will fight to protect our NHS from privatisation, push for climate action to defend our children’s future, get affordable housing built, and fight to clean up our dirty rivers.Jack said: “We need to invest in public services. We're still waiting for a new hospital to replace the Royal Lancaster Infirmary – this is yet another broken promise from this government.

"The people of Lancaster and Wyre deserve better.”

"The strong Green support in Lancaster and Wyre means Jack can win here.”

As your MP, Jack will hold the new Labour government to account, pushing Keir Starmer to deliver the real change so desperately needed.Jack will work hard to make sure everyone in Lancaster and Wyre gets a fairer, greener future.

For real hope and real change, vote Green.

Matthew Severn, Liberal Democrat candidate for Lancaster and Wyre

"I am standing for Parliament for Lancaster and Wyre for the Liberal Democrats because I want to see real change and investment for the area and for the country.

"The LibDems have a plan to tackle the pressures hurting people; from the cost of living to the cost of care.

“LibDems want to make personal care for disabled and elderly people free and boost wages for care workers and benefits for carers.

"So many people are struggling with the costs of caring for their loved ones and we want to offer real help.

"We will also recruit 8000 more GPs, fix NHS dentistry and invest in mental health services so that people can get the professional help they need when they need it.

“I believe that we urgently need investment in the infrastructure that surrounds us.

"From potholed County Council roads to 999 calls taking hours for police or ambulance; trains cancelled at Lancaster to RLI Hospital buildings desperately needing upgrading, Liberal Democrats will invest the money that is needed to make things first class quality again.

“I really want to see a booming economy with loads of affordable houses being built and businesses able to expand into new premises.

"I will campaign for money to be spent on facilitating the construction, like at Canal Quarter, needed to help our businesses grow, expand and increase wages.

“We must cut the red tape that the Tories have foisted on importers and exporters of all kinds by striking a new deal to get the UK into the Single Market.”

Matt grew up in Bolton le Sands in and went to school in Lancaster.

He is a bookshop manager and avid film and football fan.

A married father of one with a mischievous sausage dog, Matt also serves as a councillor in Kendal.

Cat Smith, Labour candidate for Lancaster and Wyre

"This election is about change. A chance to stop the endless Conservative chaos that has directly harmed the finances of every family in Lancaster and Wyre.

“For the past nine years it has been an honour to serve our community as the MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, I am asking for the chance to further that work and continue to deliver for the new towns and villages that form the new Lancaster and Wyre constituency.

“I have fought for and won new bus routes connecting rural villages in Wyre, I led the parliamentary campaign to see fracking banned, and stopped the merger of Preston and Lancaster hospitals ensuring that health care continues to be accessible.

“Through all this I have held tight to the belief that your MP should always be driven by a sense of service to our community, not out of any self-interest.

"I have always put constituents first, always voting with my conscience and not afraid to always stand up for what is right.

“Every summer I have always made sure every village gets invited to tea and chats with me in village halls throughout Wyre.

"My ‘Chats With Cat’ events have informed and enriched my contributions in parliament.

"I never lose sight of the important distinction that I am Lancaster and Wyre’s voice in Westminster, not Westminster’s voice here.

“And outside of politics, it’s important to have hobbies.

"I am proud to have supported amazing local charities including St John’s Hospice, Morecambe Bay Foodbank and Cancer Research by running the London Marathon twice as well as local runs and walks.

"I love our community and will deliver using all means possible!