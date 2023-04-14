News you can trust since 1837
Gender pay gap in Lancaster: 10 companies failing to close the gap including Lancaster City Council and Lancaster University

Many employers in Lancaster are still failing to close the gender pay gap, new figures show.

By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:43 BST

April 4 was the deadline for employers across Great Britain to submit their 2022/23 gender pay gap reports to the UK government. Returns from more than 10,000 companies and organisations across the country show four out of five (79.4%) still pay men more than women on average.

The results also reveal gender pay gaps remain at many employers in Lancaster such as Lancaster City Council, Lancaster & Morecambe College and Lancaster University.

Only workplaces with 250 or more employees have to submit a gender pay gap report. The gap is calculated as the difference between median hourly earnings of men and women, as a proportion of men’s earnings. It excludes overtime and bonuses.

Not every employer failed to close the gender pay gap last year. The figures show more than 800 across Great Britain reported no gender pay gap, representing 7.9% of employers. More than 1,300 (12.7% of employers) across Great Britain were also found to be paying women more on average than men.

In Lancaster, FGH Security at White Cross Business Park paid women more with women’s median hourly pay 7.8% higher than men's.

How does your workplace compare? Here we list employers with the biggest gender pay gaps in Lancaster.

You can also search for an employer’s gender pay gap using the interactive table on our sister site, NationalWorld.com

Women's median hourly pay is 41.3% lower than men's.

1. Mater Christi Multi-Academy Trust, The Education Centre, Balmoral Road, Lancaster, LA1 3BT

Women's median hourly pay is 41.3% lower than men's. Photo: Google

Women's median hourly pay is 19% lower than men's.

2. Lancaster University, Bailrigg, Lancaster, LA1 4YW

Women's median hourly pay is 19% lower than men's. Photo: Submit

Women's median hourly pay is 16.8% lower than men's.

3. The Bay Learning Trust, The Lodge, Ripley St Thomas CE Academy, Ashton Road, Lancaster, LA1 4RR

Women's median hourly pay is 16.8% lower than men's. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Women's median hourly pay is 15.2% lower than men's.

4. Lancaster & Morecambe College, Morecambe Road, Lancaster, LA1 2TY

Women's median hourly pay is 15.2% lower than men's. Photo: Submit

