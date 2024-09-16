Garstang heritage group ‘gutted’ after precious album of rare old photos stolen

By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Sep 2024, 16:48 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 16:53 GMT
An album of old postcards and photos was stolen from a Heritage Day in Garstang.

The Garstang and District Heritage Society said on Facebook: “We need your help! We are a registered charity doing our best to gather and preserve our local heritage and make it available free of charge to all local residents.

“Very sadly it seems that we have made it too available as we've discovered that someone has taken one of our albums of old postcards and photos from our Heritage Day yesterday (Sunday).

“We are gutted - we had such a great day, lots of visitors, memories, photos, and chats with people and we just didn't expect that someone would do this to us.

Photo of a similar album that Garstang and District Heritage Society have in their collection.Photo of a similar album that Garstang and District Heritage Society have in their collection.
Photo of a similar album that Garstang and District Heritage Society have in their collection.

"It takes months of work to put our Heritage Day together and this has really floored us.

“If anyone has any information that might help us to recover the album we would be very grateful.

"And if the person who has it is reading this we would ask you to please return the album to us.

"Just do the right thing please.

“The album is black and contains around 300 mostly black and white photos and postcards of the Scorton and Bleasdale area.”

Call police on 101 quoting crime number 04/154720/24.

