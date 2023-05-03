Garden ornaments stolen after thieves strike in village near Carnforth
Thieves struck at a garden in the area of Vicarage Lane in Burton-in-Kendal.
By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:09 BST
Garden figurines of a sheep dog and a lamb were taken overnight on Saturday/Sunday (April 29/30).
Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it quoting incident number 177 of 02/05. You can also phone on 101.