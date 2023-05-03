News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
3 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
5 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
7 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
12 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
13 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Garden ornaments stolen after thieves strike in village near Carnforth

Thieves struck at a garden in the area of Vicarage Lane in Burton-in-Kendal.

By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:09 BST

Garden figurines of a sheep dog and a lamb were taken overnight on Saturday/Sunday (April 29/30).

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it quoting incident number 177 of 02/05. You can also phone on 101.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The theft happened in the area of Vicarage Lane.The theft happened in the area of Vicarage Lane.
The theft happened in the area of Vicarage Lane.