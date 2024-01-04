A garden centre near Lancaster is celebrating the start of 2024 with its popular Orchid Day event on Saturday January 13.

Chelsea Gold Medal Winners, Burnham Nurseries — a family-run, specialist nursery based in South Devon —will be bringing over 70 years of knowledge and expertise to Beetham Nurseries.

There is an extensive range of Orchids to browse and buy at Beetham Nurseries.

There will be a free-to-attend talk by Sara Rittershausen, of Burnham Nurseries, ‘The Wonderful World of Orchids’.

There will be a special talk on Orchid Day at Beetham Nurseries.

This talk will introduce attendees to many different varieties of Orchids, and the team will be on hand all day, should customers wish to ask any specific questions and learn more.

If you have Orchids at home that require some care and attention, bring them along to the free Repotting Clinic which is available 9am – 5pm.

Do you have tools that need sharpening? KingSharp will be in attendance throughout the day, operating from his fully fitted van.

KingSharp can sharpen almost anything with a blade!

Bring along kitchen knives, secateurs, home and garden tools and have them sharpened whilst you wait. Prices start from £2.

The Garden Café and The Wood Fired Kitchen will be open for delicious breakfasts, brunch, lunch, light bites home-baked cakes and sweet treats, as well as warming drinks.

Beetham Nurseries’ managing director, Stephen Abbit, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to start a new year with one of our most loved events at Beetham Nurseries.

"It’s a privilege to work together with Burnham Nurseries again, and we look forward to welcoming back their expertise and knowledge.

“We hope our customers will join us for this thoroughly enjoyable and informative event.”