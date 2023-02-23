Gang jailed for 100 years after investigation into Class A drug supply in Lancaster & Morecambe

Operation Barchetta was launched by Lancashire Police to target members of an Organised Crime Group which used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to arrange and facilitate the supply of controlled drugs and movement of the proceeds of crime.

Encrochat - a European-based communications network and service provider- had been used by some organised crime groups to plan criminal activities by mobile telephone. Each user of EncroChat was assigned a ‘handle’ to communicate with gang members.

After police accessed the chat system, they identified a group using the network to arrange and facilitate the wholesale supply of Class A and Class B drugs across Lancaster and Morecambe in 2020.Using the EncroChat data, detectives were able to identify the users of the assigned EncroChat handles and piece together movements of the offenders which included the purchase, delivery, and supply of controlled drugs across Lancashire.

Eight members of an organised crime gang most of whom came from Morecambe, Lancaster and Heysham, have been jailed for a total of close to 100 years. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Neil Arkwright, 38 and Phillip Jenkinson, 37, were identified by the inquiry team as the leaders of the group. Arkwright was found to be operating under the username ‘BUTTERMOON’, with Jenkinson acting as another profile under the name ‘WAVETROOPER’.

Other members of the group used handles including ‘ITCHYTOXIC’, ‘SHINYEGG’ and ‘MUTANTRABBIT’.

Mark Boult, 61, Terry Peel, 50 and Adam Dawson, 27 were identified as trusted members of the group who were hands on in the movement of drugs and money working directly for Neil Arkwright and Phillip Jenkinson.

Aaron Dickinson, 39, Cy Boswell, 25, David Harrison, 26, Nicky Gregory, 33, Graham Hey, 36, Kieron Webster, 34 and Maurice Bragg, 45 were all identified as wholesale customers of the group purchasing Class A drugs in bulk.

Eight members of the gang jailed for 100 years for drug supply in Lancaster and Morecambe. Picture from Lancashire Police.

Between September and October 2021, officers executed 13 search warrants in Lancashire and Greater Manchester and made numerous arrests.

During the searches Cocaine, cannabis, weapons and more than £100,000 cash along with a significant amount of crypto-currency were recovered.

The total value of assets seized and restrained connected to the investigation was more than £1million.

The men were arrested, with all pleading guilty. They were sentenced on February 14 at Preston Crown Court.

Detective Constable Nicolle Croft said: “Operation Barchetta was a lengthy and complex investigation into a high-level Organised Crime Group operating in our area. One of our key priorities is to target those who deal in Class A drugs and make a significant profit from engaging in this type of criminality.

“I would like to remind the public that the wider effort to target those that engage in dealing drugs can only be successful with the support of the public. Any information regarding those involved in dealing drugs and individuals living way beyond their means can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Those jailed included:

Neil Arkwright, 38, of Ellenbrook Road, Manchester, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B and concealing criminal property – jailed for 10 years and 8 months.

Phillip Jenkinson, 37, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, concealing criminal property and concerned in the exportation of prohibited goods – jailed for 12 years.

Aaron Dawson, 27, of Lythe Fell Avenue, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B and concealing criminal property – jailed for 10 years and eight months – jailed for 6 years and 9 months.

Mark Boult, 61, of Yorkshire Street, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, concealing criminal property and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – jailed for 9 years and 4 months.

Aaron Dickinson, 39, of Grayrigg Drive, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and possessing criminal property – jailed for 6 years.

Cy Boswell, 25, of Royds Avenue, Heysham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs – jailed for 5 years.

David Harrison, 26, of Globe Drive, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs – jailed for 5 years and 4 months.

Keiron Webster, 34, of Gressingham Drive, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs – jailed for 17 years and 1 month.

Maurice Bragg, 45, of Old Market Court, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs – jailed for 8 years and 6 months.

Nicky Gregory, 33, of Greenfinch Way, Heysham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – jailed for 5 years and 2 months.

Graham Hey, 36, of St Christopher’s Way, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply cannabis – jailed for 6 years.

Terry Peel, 50, of Hammerton Hall Close, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property – jailed for 6 years and 8 months.

You can report a crime online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.