Game of Thrones star and Call the Midwife actress filming in Lancaster and you can volunteer as an extra

Lancaster is set to become a film production hub as Game of Thrones star Roger Ashton-Griffiths returns to lead the cast of The Premiere – the biggest short film production the city has ever seen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ambitious project, directed by award-winning Enni Red and Darren Henderson, filming at the iconic Lancaster Grand Theatre, brings together an impressive roster of talent with strong Lancaster

connections, demonstrating the city's growing reputation as a creative powerhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premiere tackles important contemporary issues around abuse of power and accountability, themes that resonate strongly in today's social climate.

Roger Ashton-Griffiths from Game of Thrones and Nicola Harrison, Call the Midwife actress are filming in Lancaster.

The film explores what happens when truth confronts power in the most public of settings.

Roger Ashton-Griffiths, Lancaster University graduate and veteran of more than 100 films and TV shows including Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, The Tudors, Brazil, Taboo, Gangs of New York, Young Sherlock Holmes, The Lobster, Christopher Robin, takes the lead role in this powerful drama about truth, accountability, and abuse of power in the film industry.

Roger said: “An important and timely film, The Premiere is a reflection on the consequences of the misuse of power, both for the abuser and the abused. We can't let them escape: we must shine that light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's also a vivid demonstration of the importance of the creative arts within Higher Education, and their undoubted strengths at Lancaster University, where my own career path began.

Lancaster is set to become a film production hub this month as Game of Thrones star Roger Ashton-Griffiths returns to his alma mater to lead the cast of The Premiere – the biggest short film production the city has ever seen.

“I'm chuffed to be coming back to work on this project.”

Joining him is fellow Lancaster University Film and Theatre graduate Nicola Harrison, who has built an impressive career in London with roles in Casualty, Call the Midwife, The Impossible, Misfits, Marrowbone, and numerous other film and television productions.

Nicola said: “I am delighted to be returning to Lancaster to make this important film. I had a very happy productive time at Lancaster University where I made life long friends, so it seems fitting to be

coming back. This film has such an important message. It's not about retribution it's about being heard and not carrying the burden of abuse in silence. I can't wait to get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premiere represents a remarkable homecoming, with many Lancaster University graduates participating in the production, some returning back to town.

The film showcases Lancaster's incredible talent pipeline and the enduring connection alumni maintain with their hometown.

"It's incredible to see our graduates coming back to Lancaster to create something special together," said film’s producer and Lancaster University lecturer Maryam Ghorbankarimi.

"This really demonstrates the strength of Lancaster's creative community and the university's impact on the film industry."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production is calling for 200 Lancaster residents to volunteer as extras for a crucial scene on Sunday, July 27 from 9am-1pm at Lancaster Grand Theatre.

Organisers hope the entire community will come together to make this a truly collaborative Lancaster production.

"We want this to be Lancaster's film," explained producer and director Enni Red.

"Having 200 local people as our audience will create an authentic atmosphere and show the world what our community can achieve when we work together."

The film has received incredible support from Lancaster Grand Theatre and Lancaster University, providing venues, equipment and expertise.

This partnership demonstrates the strong relationship between the city's cultural institutions and its creative industries.

To complete funding for the production, the filmmakers have launched a crowdfunding campaign offering local residents and businesses unique opportunities to be part of film history.

Contributions range from having names included in the credits alongside the star cast to executive producer roles and business logo placement for local companies.

"We're not just asking for support – we're offering people the chance to be genuine partners in this production," said producer and director Darren Henderson.

"Local businesses can have their logos in the credits, and individuals can become executive producers. It's about building something together as a community."

Following completion, and the premiere in Lancaster, The Premiere will be submitted to international film festivals, putting Lancaster on the global cinema map and showcasing the city's creative capabilities to worldwide audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To register to be an extra visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfL-4FZ1R6DrwuLJsqXEFPVPTMdPzQ6dkgcwkDY7YxEfhSCXg/viewform

To donate to the crowdfunding campaign visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/short-film-the-premiere#/

Filming dates are July 20, 26 and 27.