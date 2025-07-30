'Game-changing’ pothole repair machine rolled out across Lancaster and Morecambe

A game-changing pothole repair machine—never before used in the UK—has been rolled out in Lancashire as part of a pioneering new partnership.

Unlike other pothole machines, the new machine recycles existing materials on site to provide a long-lasting, first-time repair.

This is much more efficient as it minimises waste and reduces the need for new materials, driving the cost of each repair down.

This groundbreaking approach is one of several innovations now being used on Lancashire's roads thanks to a new multi-million partnership with Blackburn-based Multevo, and is reshaping how the county council deliver services across Lancashire.

The new partnership sees a move away from a fragmented model – previously involving several contractors paid by the day – into a single, streamlined contract with one provider.

It also frees up the county council highways teams to focus on the most urgent defects that require fixing and on their resurfacing programme, which they are well on with.

A key strength of the contract is the embedded innovation clause, which compels the contractor to demonstrate annual improvements and innovation.

Multevo repairs are also backed by a workmanship warranty meaning that if work needs to be redone it will be at no extra costs to the county council.

Cllr Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "This exciting new partnership is a more efficient, cost-effective and streamlined way of managing the huge number of defects that get reported to us every day.

"This shift ensures that repairs are done in a timely manner and to the highest standard, first time around, using innovative techniques that are being pioneered by Multevo.

"The Recycle, Rejuvenate, Repair method of pothole repair in particular is going to revolutionise how we approach pothole repairs.

"This groundbreaking new partnership is already making a real difference to residents' lives – and we’re only just getting started."

Established in 2010 with just four staff members, Multevo now employs more than 340 people nationwide.

Based in Darwen, Multevo was recently ranked 398th out of 1,000 companies across Europe in the Financial Times Europe's Fastest Growing Companies.

In the first six weeks of the contract, Multevo has reported around 3,500 individual reported defects – the equivalent of more than 13,500 square meters.

Every repair carried out by Multevo is scrutinised internally and then by the county council to ensure repairs are carried out to the highest standard.

Multevo Director Josh Sweeney said: “We are incredibly excited to be able to pioneer our industry leading permanent road repair treatments in our home county.

"Like everyone, we all use the road network and are looking forward to helping to make a real positive difference on Lancashire’s roads by fixing permanently first time.”

Matt Townsend, Director of Highways and Transport, Lancashire County Council, said: "This new partnership is transforming how we maintain roads across Lancashire, prioritising a first-time, permanent repair approach that delivers lasting results.

"Innovation is at the core of this partnership – bolstering our own workforce and enabling us to provide more efficient, cost-effective services that offer real value to Lancashire residents."