Future of traditional Lancaster pub in doubt as building goes up for auction
Lancaster’s New Melbourne pub on Slyne Road, Skerton’s last remaining pub, is up for sale at auction later this month.
The detached four storey building currently trading as a public house, has a guide sale price of £250,000 with Auction House North West.
The New Melbourne pub hosts a food club and Little Joe’s Clothes Bank in conjunction with St Joseph’s Church Skerton.
“We will miss this place,” said owners, Andrew and Julie Seaton, “but we will always keep the friends we have made here, no matter were time takes us….We will continue to have the friendships we hold dear.
"But it’s time we put family and each other first.
“We have worked hard all our lives – 10 of those we have had my beloved Melbourne.
“But as I say, family comes first – without that you’re nothing.”
The current owners have had plans drawn to convert the property into five self-contained flats, however consent has not yet been applied for.
Bidding opens on February 22 at 12pm and closes at 1.06pm on February 23, with a guide price of £250,000.