Future of traditional Lancaster pub in doubt as building goes up for auction

The detached four storey building currently trading as a public house, has a guide sale price of £250,000 with Auction House North West.

The New Melbourne pub hosts a food club and Little Joe’s Clothes Bank in conjunction with St Joseph’s Church Skerton.

“We will miss this place,” said owners, Andrew and Julie Seaton, “but we will always keep the friends we have made here, no matter were time takes us….We will continue to have the friendships we hold dear.

The New Melbourne Pub on Slyne Road in Lancaster is up for auction. Picture courtesy of Auction House North West.

"But it’s time we put family and each other first.

“We have worked hard all our lives – 10 of those we have had my beloved Melbourne.

“But as I say, family comes first – without that you’re nothing.”

The current owners have had plans drawn to convert the property into five self-contained flats, however consent has not yet been applied for.

The bar at the New Melbourne Pub which is up for auction. Picture from Auction House North West.

Bidding opens on February 22 at 12pm and closes at 1.06pm on February 23, with a guide price of £250,000.

Bid at https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/northwest/auction/lot/119132

The snooker room at the New Melbourne Pub which is up for auction. Picture courtesy of Auction House North West.