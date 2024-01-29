Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Energy firm EDF recently said it wants to extend operations at Heysham 1 by two years until 2026, while Heysham 2 is currently due to open until 2028.

Inspections are due and any extensions will need regulators’ approval.

Around 1,400 people work there.

Golfers are pictured on a course against the backdrop of EDF's Heysham 2 Nuclear Power Station in north-west England, on September 24, 2008. AFP PHOTO/PAUL ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

In an update at Lancaster City Council (January 24), Labour Councillor Philip Black, the council leader, spoke about Heysham.

He said: “Last week, I wrote to the government and our two local MPs, asking for support for EDF’s intentions. I think they have put in an application to extend the life of Heysham 1 and 2. I’ve written to MPs, asking them to support it.”

Labour Councillor Louise Belcher asked if Councillor Black agreed that promoting the extension of Heysham would help future projects, such as developments with hydrogen.

Councillor Black replied: “Yes, the prospect of generating hydrogen is exciting, compared to other schemes using fossil fuels. It can be an extremely clean system. If we can do it in our district, it could be extremely positive.”

Heysham 1 Power Station

Green Party Councillor Jack Lenox raised queries about Councillor Black’s letter and whether there was agreement on Heysham nuclear topics.

Councillor Lenox said: “Regarding Heysham, under what capacity did you write the letter? Was that on behalf of the whole council because there are different views. It’s not all agreed, regarding the benefits of extending it.”

Councillor Black said: “I wrote myself as the council leader. The leader is the principle spokesperson on the council. The letter is in the public domain. I was not aware until after about the potential for disagreement. Colleagues on the cabinet were aware for about a week before it was sent. It was not until after that any concerns were raised about consent.

“Regarding safety there [Heysham], you have some concerns about safety? I have been to Heysham and have seen how embedded the safety culture is. For EDF to be successful, they have to pass lots of regulations and conditions.

“I have faith about safety onsite. I have not seen anything that would give me cause to think any extension would be unsafe. And I would expect regulators and inspectors to flag that up, if an extension caused safety issues.”

Lancaster City Council’s financial income from business rates paid by Heysham power station were also raised.

This was in the context of planning the council’s new budget for the 2024-25 financial year and also for the years ahead.

Business rates from the power station could fall in the late 2020s.

Council budget predictions include potential reductions in business rates from the power station in future years around decommissioning.

Green Councillor Sally Maddocks asked: “I can see officers and councillors have been looking at different income streams. That’s welcome. If and when Heysham is decommissioned will there be a huge difference to business rates? Will our business rates be hit or will there be government help?”

An officer said full details of decommissioning were not yet known.

But he expected a steady cooling-down phase which could ease the financial impact. In the past, temporary power station ‘outings’ had ilustrated what might happen.

Once fuller Heysham details were known the city council could start to lobby and bring forward more financial figures.

As part of its budget work and a decision-making process called Outcomes- Based Resourcing, the city council is seeking new sources of income along with efficiencies,

potential sales or more-commercial use of assets such as property, new ways of working and potential new arrangements with business, education or community organisations.

The city council and Lancashire County Council also have aspirations to support new low carbon, engineering and transport business in the area, especially around Heysham at a former oil refinary site,

Sea, wind or solar energy sectors could be involved. The Lancaster area already has important maritime, energy and engineering sectors, including those around the port of Heysham and the Irish Sea.