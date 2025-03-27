‘Funniest dad on Instagram’ extends successful tour to include date in Lancaster

Comedian George Lewis will be extending his hugely successful tour, ‘The Best Thing You’ll Ever Do’ across the UK including a date in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to unprecedented demand, this newly announced leg of the tour will see George perform in some of the largest venues of his career, including a night at the iconic Hackney Empire in London.

Currently on the road with his first set of tour dates, which originally consisted of only 15-20 shows, George’s tour has now expanded into a mammoth 120-date run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the tour, he delivers his hilarious insights on modern life, parenting, and the daily struggles of adulthood to audiences across the UK.

George Lewis. Photo: Lucy Ridges.

Described as 'the funniest dad on Instagram', George has amassed hundreds of millions of views with his side-splitting online sketches covering everything from the trials of air fryers to the agony of family jigsaw sessions.

But this show isn’t just about parenting - George has done loads this year. He’s bought a new hoover, watched some more Netflix, and, well... loads.

George Lewis said: "When I first decided to do this tour, I agreed with my agent to do 15-20 shows. By the time it finishes, I’ll have done over 120. They have been the best gigs of my life and I’ve loved it more and more with every one. But it really does have to end in 2025. I’m so far behind on the kids’ bedtime stories I might never catch up.”

George Lewis will be appearing at The Dukes Lancaster on September 27.

For tickets visit https://dukeslancaster.org/