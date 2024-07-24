Funeral to take place in Beetham for former BBC North West presenter from Lancaster, Beccy Barr
Beccy’s funeral will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday August 7 at 11am.
Beccy passed away in the early hours of Monday (July 22) at St John's Hospice, Lancaster, aged 46. At the beginning of 2023, she told her followers online that she had been diagnosed with an incurable cancer.
Born in Cambridge in 1977, Beccy, the daughter of Michele Pomphrey and Roy Barr and sister of Jen Pomphrey, attended Bowerham Primary and Lancaster Girls’ Grammar schools.
She graduated with a degree from the London School of Economics and then attended City University for her post-graduate studies in journalism. Beccy worked as a journalist and TV presenter for almost 20 years in London and New York for Bloomberg and CNBC. Then, having moved back to Lancashire, at MediaCity for the BBC.
In 2019, Beccy became a wholetime firefighter with Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service where she was a member of Red Watch, Blackburn. During this period, she also studied for an MSc at Bournemouth University Disaster Management Centre, which she will receive in November, achieving a distinction.
Beccy was a Girl Guiding leader in Clerkenwell, Ealing and Lancaster for many years, most recently running a Rainbow unit at St Paul’s in Scotforth. She was also active in the triathlon community, having participated in Ironman UK and several long-distance athletic events, and even climbed Mount Kilamanjaro for Steve Prescott Foundation.
She is survived by her much cherished daughter, Hannah.
Beccy’s funeral will be live streamed and details are available from Lancaster Funeral Home. Please note, following recent scam posts, no payment will be asked to watch the service.
Following the service, the family extend a warm invitation for you to join them at The Wheatsheaf, Beetham, for light refreshments, to share stories and continue remembering Beccy. Please confirm your attendance for the reception with the Lancaster Funeral Home.
Beccy’s wish was for those attending the service to dress for comfort, be that formal or casual attire, your uniform or even your Crocs!
Should you wish to make a charitable donation in memory of Beccy, it would be gratefully accepted to help support St John’s Hospice Lancaster and Cancer Research UK. Donations via the funeral director.
