Fundraising campaign launched for newly wed dad who suffered life changing injuries in Lancaster accident

A fundraiser has been launched for a man who suffered life-changing injuries in an accident in Lancaster city centre.

Graham Layton was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after the incident on King Street last Thursday morning, when he was struck by a vehicle while putting his lunch in the back seat of his own car.

His friend Paul Yeates and sister Samantha Layton have set up a fundraising page to help Graham, who married his long time partner Hayley four months ago.

Paul said Graham is a "loving husband, father, brother, son and great friend" and a "gentle giant".

Graham Layton with his wife Hayley and daughter Sophie.

He said on the fundraising page: “The injuries sustained are significant and he has a very long and painful road of recovery ahead but this may not bring him back to the full physical capability he had before this devastating incident,"

"For those that don't know Graham he is a gentle giant, he stands over 6ft 3in tall and his personality matches his stature in abundance. Graham is always there for everyone without expecting anything in return and not questioning the reasons.

“Graham and Hayley only celebrated their wedding four months ago after being together for over 15 years. They have a honeymoon planned in 2024 which they were so looking forward to as a family. They never for one minute thought that their world could dramatically change in an instant.

“As family and friends we want to take some of the financial pressures away that this incident will inevitably create for Graham, Hayley and their beautiful 12 year old daughter Sophie.

“This will enable them to concentrate on Graham's long and painful journey ahead. If anyone can give just a little this will all make a world of difference to this wonderful family. Realistically we need to be able to take the pressure off for at least six months maybe more.”

The fundraiser has so far raised nearly £4,000.

You can donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tragic-accident-changes-lives-of-wonderful-family

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses, dash cam and CCTV footage after the road traffic collision in which Mr Layton was injured.

They were called to the scene at King Street at 6.50am on Thursday, December 7.