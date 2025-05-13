Fundraiser launched to restore Eric Morecambe’s famous ventriloquist doll

Jack Lane has launched Charlie’s Restoration - Eric Morecambe’s vent doll fundraiser.

Jack said: “In 2025 I was fortunate enough to secure the purchase Eric Morecambe’s famous ventriloquist doll, Charlie, at an auction from his estate.

“The years have not been kind to Charlie, he’s suffered damage to his head and hands. I’m wishing to halt any further decay by gently restoring the damaged areas.

"Servicing and cleaning his head mechanisms and cleaning his costume.

“Restoration of such an iconic piece doesn’t come cheap as it requires expert handling.

“I’m looking to raise the funds required to help keep this incredible piece of comedy history intact for future generations.

“I’m initially looking to raise £1,000 to cover the bulk of Charlie’s restoration. I’ve chosen to use master puppet builder, Darryl Worbey to work on Charlie.

“Darryl comes with a wealth of 40 years experience having worked on The Muppets, Star Wars, Basil Brush and many more.

“Any donation you can give is greatly appreciated.”

So far over £500 has been raised for the restoration of Charlie.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/charlies-restoration

1 . Fundraiser for Charlie Jack Lane has launched a fundraiser to raise money for the restoration of Eric Morecambe's famous ventriloquist doll Charlie. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Fundraiser launched for restoration of ventriloquist doll Jack Lane has launched a fundraiser to raise money for the restoration of Eric Morecambe's famous ventriloquist doll Charlie. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Fundraiser launched for restoration Jack Lane has launched a fundraiser to raise money for the restoration of Eric Morecambe's famous ventriloquist doll Charlie. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Fundraiser launched for restoration Jack Lane has launched a fundraiser to raise money for the restoration of Eric Morecambe's famous ventriloquist doll Charlie. Photo: submit Photo Sales