Fundraiser launched for young boxer from Morecambe who lost his life in HGV collision
The amateur boxer named locally by Coastal Amateur Boxing Club as Leo Mountain, 18, from Morecambe suffered serious injuries after he was in collision with an HGV in the early hours of Sunday, April 20 and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Coastal Amateur Boxing Club posted a tribute on their Facebook page, saying: “This is so difficult to write. This morning we woke up to the unbelievably heartbreaking news that Leo had been involved in a terrible accident and sadly passed away.
“Leo was a fantastic young man, an absolute credit to himself and his family. Every boxer, coach and supporter had nothing but love for Leo, he was one of those people you couldn't help but love. He had an infectious personality, brought laughter and light to every room."
Stephen Tallo-Brady, head coach at Tameside Elite Boxing Academy is raising funds for Leo’s family.
Stephen said: “Leo died after being hit by an HGV on the Bay Gateway in Morecambe in the early hours of Sunday.
"Leo, 18, was a skilled and popular amateur boxer at the Coastal Amateur Boxing Club.
"He regularly boxed at their shows at Red Rose Community Centre on West End Road, and last September, became North West regional champion.
“He was one of the loveliest politest boxers from the loveliest families that you would be ever likely to meet.”
Steve said on the fundraising page: “Let us the amateur boxing world in our selfless hour of need raise as much money as we can to take the burden off his poor lost family and also his gym. I've set the amount at £5000, but I’d like to get much higher.
“I have my own two community boxing academies so I've always known first hand what these kids mean to us all.
“So please donate generously either to this fundraiser, directly to Coastal ABC in Morecambe or on our weekend spar day on Saturday April 26 at Tameside Elite Boxing Academy in memory of this absolutely lovely and respectable young man.”
So far over £3,800 has been raised.
You can donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/young-leo-a-boxer-who-lost-his-life-in-tragic-circumstances?cdn-cache=0
