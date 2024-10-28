Fundraiser launched for cat cruelly kicked and stamped on by teenager in Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a cat that was kicked and stamped on by a teenager has launched a fundraiser to help with vets bills incurred after the attack.

Hannah Mitchell’s cat Tigger, who is three years old, is currently paralysed from the waist down after being kicked or hit on Borwick Court, Morecambe, by a young teen, she said.

Hannah Mitchell said on the gofundme page ‘Help our Tigger from Lancaster get back to his normal self’: “My name is Hannah, we are in Lancaster, UK area.

“My beautiful baby Tigger who is only three years old, has cruelly been attacked by a young teen when he was out.

Tigger at the vets after he was kicked and stamped on by a teenager, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

"Although I cannot name names for legal purposes the police have dealt with this matter the best they can.

"Our Tigger was cruelly kicked, stamped on and had his tail pulled.

"It has affected his kidney and liver and he became paralysed from the waist down, he couldn’t walk without dragging his back legs.

"He is under the vets to get better and with a lot of treatment and daily meds he will hopefully get better with lots of rest.

Tigger the cat was kicked and stamped on by a teenager on Borwick Court, Morecambe.

"With the damage to his liver and kidneys and his tail, vets have suggested a CT scan to find out the full damage that an x-ray can’t show.

"This can cost over £1000 with our vet bill already at £800 before this.

"If you can give anything even if its just one pound it would be really appreciated.

"We just want our Tigger back to his normal playful self again.

“If there is any money left over we will donate to a local animal charity or to the vets who are helping Tigger, to help fund another pet if they need help with emergency funds.”

So far £690 has been raised of the £1000 target on the gofundme page.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-tigger-get-back-to-his-normal-self

Police said they received a report at around 9.30pm on October 24 of a cat having suffered injuries on Borwick Court, Morecambe.

A police spokesman said: “Following enquiries, a boy was given words of advice.

“If you do have any concerns or information, feel free to approach officers patrolling in the area, or contact 101.”