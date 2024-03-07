Fundraiser for 11-year-old Lancaster boy who died after Tik Tok challenge went wrong

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tommie-lee Gracie Billington died on Saturday after he took part in a Chroming challenge on Tik Tok which involves inhaling toxic substances to create a temporary high.

A fundraiser set up to raise funeral expenses for him has already had donations of nearly £2,800.

Donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funds-for-little-tommys-send-off

Tommie-lee Gracie Billington, 11, died in an incident at a home in Greenset Close, Lancaster on Saturday.

Tommie-lee's mum Sherri warned about the Tik Tok craze and said on Facebook: “Please please please hide all deodorants from your children.

"This cost my son his life from trying something other kids are doing.

"Please talk to your children about the consequences of this. I have no idea how this even came about for children to try."

Tommie-lee's grandmother Tina posted that he had been "taken from us in an instant due to the Tik Tok craze Chroming".

"Please get your children off Tik Tok and off social media. Put every single parental setting on their phones/ipads etc and check EVERYTHING that they are looking at!"

Local schools have also warned of the dangers of the Chroming Challenge after Tommie-lee's tragic death.

Bowerham Primary School in Lancaster posted on Facebook: "As you may be aware, a Year 6 pupil from a local Lancaster school sadly died on Saturday after taking part in a Tik Tok challenge called ‘The Chroming Challenge’, also referred to as 'Huffing'.

"His tragic death has sent waves of sadness across the local community, and has caused devastation to his family. His family has expressed a need for all primary school children to be educated against the dangers of aerosol abuse and the peer pressure that our children face when using Tik Tok or other social media platforms.

"We will be doing work with the children on the dangers of this and we are also asking you to have a conversation with your children regarding this trend in the hope that we, as educators, can help to prevent any further loss of precious life.

"We will also be posting a link to a YouTube video on our stories and Facebook which may be helpful in explaining the dangers of this trend."

Poulton le Sands Primary School in Morecambe posted this message on Wednesday.

"We have become aware of something called the Chroming Challenge on TikTok where children are encouraged to inhale fumes from aerosols, solvents etc.

"They either spray it into a bag and inhale or directly inhale the substance.

"This has led to the tragic death of a Y6 child in Lancaster.

"We have spoken to our older children in school about the danger of this but wanted to make all parents aware of this dangerous 'game'."

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said they were called to an address on Greenset Close by the ambulance service at 12.04pm on Saturday.

Tommie-lee was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead.

'The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the coroner has been informed," said the spokesperson.

"A police investigation is ongoing and the boy’s family are being supported by officers and our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones at this incredibly sad time.