The colourful parade went round the streets led by Batala Lancaster.

Upon arrival at the field, the 2025 Royalty was crowned, The Queen, Lottie Sellars was attended by Aoife McGregor, Isla Baren, Charlotte Wiggans, Josie Swindlehurst, Luke Siler, Jessica Walker and crown bearer, Rory Rucastle.

The awards and prizes for the fancy dress were then given, and Batala Lancaster entertained again in the arena.

The crowds were also entertained by local Lydia Campbell and her aerial hoop display.

There was the usual madness of the children’s sports, including the iconic egg throwing competition.

Elsewhere on the field the gala was joined by some local organisations, NSPCC, the scouts, the Cricket, Badminton and Football clubs and the Theatre group.

Local traders Sarah Preston/ Tropic, Yorkshire Dales Ice cream and Brewed Awakenings to name but a few, all had stalls on the field.

There was also a visit from Bentham Fire service who gave a water demonstration.

Hardys soft play had a great selection of outside games for all to enjoy.

The annual mountain race organised by Settle Harriers set off for Ingleborough summit at 2.30pm and only 45 minutes later the first runners were returning, a tremendous effort.

To get a rest from the constant fun on the field, visitors could escape to the sanctuary of the community centre where the scouts were on hand with life-saving cups of tea, sandwiches, and cakes.

The Gala Committee made up of Liz Holman, Sarah Beeforth, Helen Wilson, Kelly Robinson, Simon Robinson and Beryl Morphet worked tirelessly all day, but would like to thank all those who helped make the day happen, from the sports field team, Ingleton Football Club and the community centre staff who helped set up and look after the field during the day, to the Marshalls who made sure the parade ran safety, all the stall holders and charity organisers who have helped donate to village funds, and those people who donated time to help erect marquees.

Also the local businesses for donating their vehicles for the parade, without these amazing individuals the event would not take place.

