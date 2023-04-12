News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
22 minutes ago Liam Payne teases boxing match with Tommy Fury
1 hour ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
2 hours ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
2 hours ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
2 hours ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm

Full line-up revealed for Lancaster's Coronation Family Fun Day

With the countdown on to the King’s Coronation, Lancaster is also counting down to its very own celebration.

By Debbie Butler
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

The city’s Coronation Family Fun Day will take place in Dalton Square on Sunday May 7 – the day after the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London.

Entertainment from midday will include a brass band, aerial gymnastics, face painting, live music by local solo singers and bands, and funfair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entry is free and the day will culminate with a big outdoor screening of the film, The King’s Speech, at 8.30pm

The Coronation Family Fun Day will take place in Dalton Square, Lancaster.The Coronation Family Fun Day will take place in Dalton Square, Lancaster.
The Coronation Family Fun Day will take place in Dalton Square, Lancaster.
Most Popular

Members of the public are invited to bring their own picnic and the deck chairs will be out. The following day has been declared a bank holiday so Lancaster’s coronation party goers will have plenty of time to recover from the celebrations.

The fun day has been organised by Lancaster BID who are also on the lookout for coronation themed window displays to put to the public vote to find the best.

Related topics:LancasterCoronationCharles IIILondon