Full line-up revealed for Lancaster's Coronation Family Fun Day
With the countdown on to the King’s Coronation, Lancaster is also counting down to its very own celebration.
The city’s Coronation Family Fun Day will take place in Dalton Square on Sunday May 7 – the day after the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London.
Entertainment from midday will include a brass band, aerial gymnastics, face painting, live music by local solo singers and bands, and funfair.
Entry is free and the day will culminate with a big outdoor screening of the film, The King’s Speech, at 8.30pm
Members of the public are invited to bring their own picnic and the deck chairs will be out. The following day has been declared a bank holiday so Lancaster’s coronation party goers will have plenty of time to recover from the celebrations.
The fun day has been organised by Lancaster BID who are also on the lookout for coronation themed window displays to put to the public vote to find the best.