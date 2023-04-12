The city’s Coronation Family Fun Day will take place in Dalton Square on Sunday May 7 – the day after the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London.

Entertainment from midday will include a brass band, aerial gymnastics, face painting, live music by local solo singers and bands, and funfair.

Entry is free and the day will culminate with a big outdoor screening of the film, The King’s Speech, at 8.30pm

Members of the public are invited to bring their own picnic and the deck chairs will be out. The following day has been declared a bank holiday so Lancaster’s coronation party goers will have plenty of time to recover from the celebrations.