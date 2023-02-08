The full line-up will see a huge variety of artists, from chart-topping artists and indie legends to underground house heads, D’n’B superstars and funk groovers set to take to the six stages in Williamson Park.

Thursday night

Hacienda Classical will kick off the festival on the Thursday night, along with:

James performing at Highest Point Festival 2021 with crowds of people watching. Picture by Robin Zahler.

House Gospel Choir

K-Klass

Matt Thiss

Dobbo

Summer J

Ryan Gould

Sam T Harper

Friday

Indie pop group Bastille are set for the Friday night slot along with:

Friendly Fires

Freya Ridings

Girls Don’t Sync

Skream

Sub Focus (DJ Set & ID)

A Little SoundAMABklavaCharlie TeeChris HawkinsCraig CharlesDJ PauletteGeneral LevyBuckrocker Hi-FiEmily MakisFunkademiaNathan XPhoebe HallSam Redmore& many more

Saturday

Pop sensation and The Voice UK coach Anne-Marie, who is one of the most streamed artists in the UK, will bring her collection of chart topping tunes, such as ‘2002’ and ‘PSYCHO’ to close the festival with a headline performance on the Saturday night along with:

Danny HowardSigma (DJ Set)Arielle FreeElvanaGuilty PleasuresGoddardGok WanLottery WinnersThe Cuban BrothersTurno

BethBuckrocker Hi-FiEldonKi CreightonMatrefaktMike GarryMurphys LawNico BalducciPirate Copy& many more

There will be six stages, a funky kids area, pub in the woods, loads of bars, food stalls, Roots Reggae stage, mini zoo and lots more.

Highest Point festival 2023 takes place from May 11-13.