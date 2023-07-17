Fulfil your retro dreams at ‘gamers paradise’ open in Morecambe
Retro Dreams Shop and Coffee posted on Facebook: “Here at retro dreams we don't believe retro gaming started with the PS2.
“We stock games for C64, ZX Spectrum, Amstrad, Vic 20, Atari 2600 as well as all the popular consoles from Sony, Sega, Nintendo and Microsoft Xbox.
"We also sell vinyl records, cassettes, cds, DVDs, musical Instruments as well as other assorted electronic devices and memorabilia.
“With both a physical shop in Morecambe and our eBay shop, we aim to offer the best value for money.
“Many thanks to everyone who came into our new shop last week...Especially those that bought something.
“If you haven't been to see us please come and support this new independent shop on Euston Road in Morecambe.”
The shop is open every day from 10am-5.30pm (10am-3pm Sundays).
Follow their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RetrodreamsUK and Instagram - Retrodreamsmorecambe.