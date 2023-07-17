News you can trust since 1837
Fulfil your retro dreams at ‘gamers paradise’ open in Morecambe

A retro gamers paradise has opened in Morecambe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:19 BST

Retro Dreams Shop and Coffee, a new independent shop has opened at 83, Euston Road, Morecambe.

Retro Dreams Shop and Coffee posted on Facebook: “Here at retro dreams we don't believe retro gaming started with the PS2.

“We stock games for C64, ZX Spectrum, Amstrad, Vic 20, Atari 2600 as well as all the popular consoles from Sony, Sega, Nintendo and Microsoft Xbox.

Retro Dreams Shop and Coffee has opened in Morecambe and has plenty of retro games in stock.Retro Dreams Shop and Coffee has opened in Morecambe and has plenty of retro games in stock.
"We also sell vinyl records, cassettes, cds, DVDs, musical Instruments as well as other assorted electronic devices and memorabilia.

“With both a physical shop in Morecambe and our eBay shop, we aim to offer the best value for money.

“Many thanks to everyone who came into our new shop last week...Especially those that bought something.

“If you haven't been to see us please come and support this new independent shop on Euston Road in Morecambe.”

As well as selling retro games the shop sells vinyl records, cassettes and CDs.As well as selling retro games the shop sells vinyl records, cassettes and CDs.
The shop is open every day from 10am-5.30pm (10am-3pm Sundays).

Follow their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RetrodreamsUK and Instagram - Retrodreamsmorecambe.

