From tennis balls to glitter balls: Annabel Croft brings her tour to Lancaster
Annabel’s impressive tennis career saw her crowned British No.1 after winning the Wimbledon and Australian Girls’ Tournaments in 1984 and proudly representing Great Britain in the Fed Cup.
Since retiring from professional tennis, she has become a familiar and respected voice on major networks such as Amazon Prime, BBC, ESPN USA, Eurosport, and Sky Sports.
Most recently, Annabel captured hearts on Strictly Come Dancing, reaching the final four with her partner Johannes Radebe, showcasing a whole new side of her talents.
In this unique and intimate theatre show, Annabel invites audiences behind the scenes of tennis’s biggest tournaments.
She shares unforgettable stories from her career, including exclusive interviews with legends like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.
Whether you’re a tennis fan or a dance enthusiast, this show offers a rare glimpse into Annabel’s world — from smashing tennis balls to sparkling glitter balls.
Annabel said: “I am excited to go on this tour to share my experiences from the world of Tennis Broadcasting and Dancing on ‘Strictly’ – from tennis balls to glitter balls!”
Ticket options: VIP – includes a goody bag and best seats (limited to 40 tickets); Meet and Greet – pre-show Meet’n’Greet with autograph and photograph, goody bag, and front-row seating (limited to 50 tickets).
Tickets available now at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or at Box office 01524 64695 (Monday-Saturday 10am-3pm).