Local novelist and poet Katie Hale is set to swap Antarctica for the village institute in Wray for an event centred around her upcoming novel, The Edge of Solitude.

Katie’s new novel, The Edge of Solitude, is set in Antarctica, and follows the story of Ivy, a disgraced environmental activist.

Desperate to redeem her reputation, and to save her broken relationship with her son, she joins a billionaire’s ambitious conservation project.

But as their ship heads south, into increasingly remote and icy waters, she struggles to tell who she can trust, and which relationships are worth trying to save.

Katie Hale. Photo by Tamara Šuša.

"Antarctica is such a remote and beautiful place,” said Katie. “It’s unlike anywhere else in the world – and this makes it the perfect setting for a novel.”

Katie travelled to Antarctica in March 2020, just before international borders closed, and credits this experience with inspiring The Edge of Solitude.

She said: “It was an isolating experience, not knowing when we would be able to make it home, but it also strengthened the relationships within the group – something I was able to work into the book.

"I’m looking forward to talking about the novel, and about the process of writing it, so close to home in Wray.”

Katie Hale with a book in Antarctica.

The event will take place on Thursday July 18, at 7.30pm – and will also be available to attend online.

The event will be followed by a book signing, with books sold by Grasmere-based bookshop, Sam Read Bookseller.