From 5 stars to 1 star: 11 new hygiene ratings for eateries in Lancaster and Morecambe

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new scores.

Restaurants, cafes or canteens

• Rated 4: The Deli, Lancaster University, Bailrigg Lane, Lancaster; rated on August 3

The Bow Window at Princes Crescent, Bare, Morecambe, has been awarded a new food hygiene rating.

• Rated 5: Archers @ Red Bank Farm, The Shore, Bolton-le-Sands; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: The Bow Window, Princes Crescent, Morecambe; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Ellel WOW Group, Galgate Cricket Club Pavilion, Main Road, Galgate; rated on August 11

• Rated 3: Silverdale Golf Club, Red Bridge Lane, Silverdale; rated on August 1

• Rated 1: Trungs Restaurant, Main Road, Bolton-le-Sands; rated on August 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Royal Bar & Shaker, Marine Road Central, Morecambe; rated on August 31

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Mount Spice, Church Street, Lancaster; rated on August 25

• Rated 4: Oriental House, Woborrow Road, Heysham; rated on March 23

• Rated 4: Millstone Chippy, Alexandra Road, Lancaster; rated on July 31

• Rated 4: Neighbours Food Bar, Regent Road, Morecambe; rated on July 31

Food hygiene ratings explained

The food hygiene score reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.