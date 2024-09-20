Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Friends of a popular Morecambe entertainment venue will be holding their first fundraising event next month.

Friends of The Platform Morecambe (FOTPM) are hosting an evening of reminiscence with Barry Lucas, author of ‘When Rock Went to College’, and supported by local grown talent IndifferentMonKeY, Life in Neon and OBYESSIA.

The fundraiser is to support an application to the Arts Council for a grant of around £15,000 to return the original Platform sign that once hung at the front of the entrance canopy but was brought down in heavy winds some years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place at The Platform at 7pm on Thursday October 17 and is set to bring back memories of the days between 1969 and 1985 when the Great Hall at Lancaster University was the venue to play for bands, artists and musicians from around the world.

IndifferentMonKeY will perform at the fundraiser at The Plartform in Morecambe. Photo credit: IndifferentMonKeY.

For more than 15 years, Barry ‘Mr Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Lucas booked the artists who played the Great Hall during which time he worked with virtually every well know name in the industry including Bob Marley and the Wailers, The Who, Queen, Tina Turner, Blondie, Paul McCartney and Wings, and Chuck Berry, to name a few.

Andrew Barker, Director of Library at Lancaster University, will be in conversation with Barry and chat with him about his fascinating memories and insights into working with these legends.

Lancaster University at that time, unlike many universities around the UK, did not exclude members of the public to these events so the general population of the Morecambe and Lancaster district will have happy memories jogged of attending heady nights at The Great Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Lucas (right) being interviewed by Andrew Barker. Photo credit: Friends of The Platform Morecambe.

Supporting Barry will be indifferentMonKeY who blend elements of rock, electronic, and trip-hop, creating a unique and eclectic sound. The band is known for its atmospheric music, often incorporating deep grooves, edgy guitar riffs and soulful vocals.

IndifferentMonKeY are often compared to bands like Massive Attack, Prodigy, Black Sabbath or Portishead but have their own unique sound.

Energetic indie-rock band, Life in Neon, and OBYESSIA, a Lancashire based singer-songwriter who plays keyboard and sings her own music, will add to the mix.

As well as paying for the return of The Platform’s original sign, the £15,000 grant would also go towards general signage, venue advertising and branding around the frontage and side of the building. The Arts Council have indicated they would fund 90 per cent of the cost provided the Friends match fund the remaining 10 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the fundraising evening on October 17 are on sale now at £10 per person from The Platform Morecambe Box Office or via their web page at https://bit.ly/4eiAdNi

How Friends of The Platform Morecambe (FOTPM) came about

FOTPM were formed in May of this year as an independent group, actively supporting and working with The Platform venue to raise external funds and financing for enhancements and improvements to the building which might not otherwise be available.

It is thought fundraising events will be a regular quarterly feature as well as other exciting initiatives soon to be announced, most important of which is a Loyalty and Rewards Scheme where members of FOTPM will receive significant discounts, advantages and promotion offers from The Platform specifically, and other local businesses generally.