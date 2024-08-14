Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A friends group set up to save a Morecambe entertainments venue now has 100 members.

The Friends of the Platform Morecambe have now set themselves a target to achieve 200 members by the time of their annual meeting in July 2025.

A spokesman for The Friends of the Platform said: “Our membership has reached 100, our bank account is opened and we have received our first donation of £250 - all in just over

100 days. No wonder we are singing Herman's Hermit's song 'I'm Into Something Good'!"

Herman's Hermits. Picture from Herman's Hermits.

The Friends of The Platform will hold their first fundraising evening on Thursday, October 17 at The Platform.

There will be a full evening of entertainment commencing with Lancaster and Morecambe’s ‘Mr. Rock ‘n’ Roll’ himself Barry Lucas interviewed about his time booking and working with

top acts at The Great Hall, Lancaster University between 1969 to 1985.

At that time The Great Hall, Lancaster University was the place for all bands, groups and artists from around the world to appear and his stories are amazing to hear – Paul

McCartney & Wings manager phoned up to say: “They are on their way and will play tonight” and he already had three acts booked – The Who were the first BIG band booked at

£1,250 – Chuck Berry would only do an encore if he received payment ‘in cash’ first, and many, many more.

The evening will be rounded off by two local bands to ensure that those who remember, and attended, those nights at The Great Hall can try and relive their memories.

A spokesman for The Friends of The Platform said: “We as friends of The Platform Morecambe feel proud to be working with this iconic venue which has been at the centre and heart of

Morecambe for over 100 years, as well as the fact that on Friday September 13, Herman’s Hermits will be appearing at The Platform.

“With 23 hit records selling over 80 million copies they still rank as one of the most successful popular music acts the UK has ever produced – and you don’t want to miss them.

"Go to our page for more information and booking details at https://www.friendsoftheplatformmorecambe.uk/”