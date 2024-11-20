Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A friends group set up to save a Morecambe entertainments venue now has 166 members.

Twenty-six people attended the inaugural meeting of the newly formed Friends of The Platform Morecambe (FOTPM) earlier this year.

They had high hopes that, working with the management and staff of The Platform, they would raise sufficient awareness of this much loved Morecambe venue so that vital financial support

not otherwise available could bring about improvements and enhancements.

The Platform in Morecambe.

In the short six months since that first FOTPM meeting, working closely with the management and staff at The Platform, they have made great strides forward and membership has now

grown to an impressive one hundred and sixty-six.

The next general member Meeting will be held on Wednesday November 27 at The Platform, Morecambe at 6.15pm when the members will hear:

*A successful fundraising evening in October featuring Barry Lucas and three local grass roots bands/musicians brought in £1,250

*Current funds raised to date total nearly £3,000

*An innovative and extremely beneficial ‘Loyalty & Reward Programme’ will be pioneered at a free launch party in early December for a start date of January 1 2025.

*A further fundraising evening is being arranged for late in January 2025

*A £15,000 grant application to the Arts Council is being put together for a replacement sign at the front of The Platform as well as additional signage, branding and venue awareness

FOTPM have been out talking to local organisations and resident about their future plans and the launch of the Loyalty & Reward Programme and the response they have received has been

one of overwhelming support and requests for further information details.

Additionally, the management of The Platform have made them aware of the exciting and dynamic new programme that they are producing for next year, which is going to make membership of

FOTPM a must.

So, why come along to the meeting on November 27?

Register your details at https://www.friendsoftheplatformmorecambe.uk/?page_id=23 and you will receive an invitation.

Also make sure to look out for details of the Launch Party for the Loyalty and reward scheme.

Admission will be free, there will be a Master of Ceremonies, entertainment, and some exciting items have been donated which will be put up for auction – so don’t forget your cheque book/card.