Fridge fire in garden spreads to house in Lancaster
Firefighters raced to the scene of a building fire in Lancaster.
Two fire engines from Lancaster responded to a building fire on Alfred Street, Lancaster at 3.40pm on May 4.
The fire involved a fridge in the back garden which had spread to the house.
Firefighters extinguished the fire using one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.
Crews were on scene for two hours.
