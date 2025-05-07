Fridge fire in garden spreads to house in Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 7th May 2025, 10:10 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 10:13 BST
Firefighters raced to the scene of a building fire in Lancaster.

Two fire engines from Lancaster responded to a building fire on Alfred Street, Lancaster at 3.40pm on May 4.

The fire involved a fridge in the back garden which had spread to the house.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using one hose reel and two breathing apparatus.

Crews were on scene for two hours.

