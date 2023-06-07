A section of the car park was fenced off on Monday when work started.

Dozens of car parking spaces were unavailable while the work took place.

Today, (Wednesday), much of the work looked to have been completed but there were still work vans in a cordoned off section of the car park.

The majority of the resurfacing at Morrisons car park has been completed. Picture by Michelle Blade.

Strips of road surfacing have been laid on one of the main routes around the car park which should be filled in by Thursday.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said today (Wednesday): “The work started on Monday and is due to be completed so the car park should be open as normal from tomorrow.”

Work vans could still be seen cordoned off at Morrisons car park but the resurfacing work is due to be completed by Thursday. Picture by Michelle Blade.