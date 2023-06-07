Fresh new look for Morecambe store car park
A large section of the car park at Morrisons in Morecambe has been resurfaced with work due to be completed soon.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:58 BST
A section of the car park was fenced off on Monday when work started.
Dozens of car parking spaces were unavailable while the work took place.
Today, (Wednesday), much of the work looked to have been completed but there were still work vans in a cordoned off section of the car park.
Strips of road surfacing have been laid on one of the main routes around the car park which should be filled in by Thursday.
A spokesperson for Morrisons said today (Wednesday): “The work started on Monday and is due to be completed so the car park should be open as normal from tomorrow.”