News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Fresh new look for Morecambe store car park

A large section of the car park at Morrisons in Morecambe has been resurfaced with work due to be completed soon.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:58 BST

A section of the car park was fenced off on Monday when work started.

Dozens of car parking spaces were unavailable while the work took place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today, (Wednesday), much of the work looked to have been completed but there were still work vans in a cordoned off section of the car park.

The majority of the resurfacing at Morrisons car park has been completed. Picture by Michelle Blade.The majority of the resurfacing at Morrisons car park has been completed. Picture by Michelle Blade.
The majority of the resurfacing at Morrisons car park has been completed. Picture by Michelle Blade.
Most Popular

Strips of road surfacing have been laid on one of the main routes around the car park which should be filled in by Thursday.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said today (Wednesday): “The work started on Monday and is due to be completed so the car park should be open as normal from tomorrow.”

Work vans could still be seen cordoned off at Morrisons car park but the resurfacing work is due to be completed by Thursday. Picture by Michelle Blade.Work vans could still be seen cordoned off at Morrisons car park but the resurfacing work is due to be completed by Thursday. Picture by Michelle Blade.
Work vans could still be seen cordoned off at Morrisons car park but the resurfacing work is due to be completed by Thursday. Picture by Michelle Blade.
The resurfacing work at Morrisons in Morecambe is due to be completed by Thursday. Picture by Michelle Blade.The resurfacing work at Morrisons in Morecambe is due to be completed by Thursday. Picture by Michelle Blade.
The resurfacing work at Morrisons in Morecambe is due to be completed by Thursday. Picture by Michelle Blade.
Related topics:MorecambeMorrisons