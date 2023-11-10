Fresh hope for long-term future of popular Morecambe Platform music venue

New ways of running Morecambe’s Platform music venue could be found following fresh calls to save it.

More than 8,000 people have signed a petition calling for The Platform to be kept as a wide-ranging entertainment venue.

Closure of the Visitor Information Centre in Morecambe due to budget cuts has also come under fresh criticism.

In their draft budget for 2023/24, Lancaster City Council cabinet members had proposed that the council should no longer operate the building as a venue from October 2023, saving £150,000 a year.

The Platform, Morecambe.

But following massive public feedback, additional budget savings were identified elsewhere – allowing it to continue to operate until April 2024.

Case for The Platform

Speaking to the latest full meeting of Lancaster City Council meeting, resident Sue Saunders said: “Over 8,000 signatures have been collected to save The Platform, which included both the entertainment venue and the Morecambe Visitor Information Centre.

“Nearly all the shows there have sold out recently and audiences includes people from places including Cleveleys, Fleetwood, Barrow, Bolton, Burnley and Sheffield. They attend regularly and also use hotels, B&Bs, cafes, restaurant and shops.

Coun Catherine Potter.

“To not have The Platform run as it is presently would have a detrimental effect on Morecambe businesses and big events such as Vintage By The Sea.

“The Platform is under used and not reaching its full potential. I do not understand why the council would relinquish what should be potentially, a very profitable venue, with good management. I am asking you to look at the books again and save this much loved venue in its current form, with a view to fulfilling its full potential.

"It’s a unique venue used by acts and popular tribute bands for years. It is used by lots of different people. It caters for all ages in a safe environment.

“We keep being informed that the Eden Project is just around the corner but I suspect it won’t be completed for at least two years. What does Morecambe do until then? This is about needs not wants. The council should be working for the community’s best interests.”

There are fears for the future of The Platform in Morecambe.

She said 25,000 people visited the Platform between December 2022 and September this year.

Case for the Visitor Information Centre

Regarding Visitor Information Centres, Mrs Saunders said: “Blackpool, Cleveleys, Fleetwood, St Annes and Southport all have staffed visitors’ centres. Morecambe is experiencing a rejuvenation yet it has no Visitor Information Centre.”

She said the former tourist centre had also received a substantial number of telephone and email enquiries.

City council plans for new tourist information websites and other digital information were not comparable to physical visitor centres and face-to-face conversations with staff, she believed. Lancaster museums had been kept open by the city council with budget-related changes to opening hours, so alternatives to closure should be found for visitor centres, perhaps using volunteers.

She concluded: “The government has seen sense about keeping railway station ticket offices, about the need for face-to-face contact with customers. Why can’t Lancaster City Council also see sense and do a U-turn regarding the Visitor Information Centre and The Platform?”

Councillor’s response

Coun Catherine Potter replied: “You clearly feel strongly about this and make some very good points. The two visitor centres are now closed and the staff have gone. Sadly, some were made redundant.

"The decision to cut visitor centre funding as part of the budget was decided by the previous council. Redundancy law makes it illegal to replace paid staff with volunteers. It’s an irreversible decision for the foreseeable future.

“However, I think what will replace the visitor centres will be better. There will be more visitor information locations including Heysham and Carnforth. There will be new signs and digital touch screens, and a new website bringing information together about Morecambe and Lancaster. The city council has chosen a digital development firm.

"The first three touch screens are due soon. There will be six before Christmas and more next year.”

Regarding The Platform, Coun Potter added: “It serves a wide range of audiences with entertainment, drama, music and comedy to suit many tastes. It does not receive Arts Council funding because it is not considered to be sufficiently ‘artistic’ but it means a lot to many people including residents in my Heysham ward.

“Around 125 similar venues across the UK have closed in the past year. It is very difficult to make money from this size of venue because of rising costs etc. However, it could be run differently.

“The decision to change how it is operated was taken by a different council. Since then, we have had local elections. Many councillors here now were not part of that council and would not have agreed to that decision regarding The Platform. I also think the petition has been signed by all ward councillors who represent residents who love The Platform.

“As a cabinet member, I represent the interests of all residents. I will try to make the sure the council continues to look at arms-length options and still deliver for residents. We are also looking at ideas to make The Platform cost-neutral, such as having membership schemes like Lancaster theatres.

"Maybe there is a more entrepreneurial model with a third party or more community involvement and kept in-house? But it needs to remain a broadly-programmed venue.”

About The Platform

The historic Platform, which was Morecambe’s original railway station, hosts regular live music and other events.