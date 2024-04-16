Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place from 10am to 4pm at the Lancaster Sustainability Hub in the Marketgate Shopping Centre, the aim of the drop-in event will be to chat to people about the Climate Emergency Local Plan Review and the council’s decarbonisation work.

As an added incentive, you’ll be able to pick up some wildflower seeds to encourage bees and butterflies into your garden.

In addition, the council’s Home Improvement Agency (HIA) technical retrofit officer will be on hand to talk to people about the support they can provide, and there will be the chance to sign up to the Co-wheels car club scheme.

The drop-in day is being run alongside Green Rose CIC, who operate the Sustainability Hub.

The hub itself, based in Lancaster city centre, allows people access to free information and advice about saving energy at home.

Alongside Green Rose’s free energy advice, you’ll be able to find out more about grants and benefits available to those struggling with high energy bills.

FoodFutures, North Lancashire’s Sustainable Food Partnership, also host drop-in sessions every Wednesday afternoon between 2pm-4pm, offering a relaxed space for people to learn

more about community food projects taking place across North Lancashire, share what they are up to and ask questions.

The Sustainability Hub is located at Unit 6, Marketgate Shopping Centre, in the pedestrian area between Everard’s Way at Sir Simon’s Arcade.