Free tickets up for grabs at Lancaster and Morecambe cinemas
Escapes is on a mission to bring new audiences to the cinema with free screenings.
Based on a true story, heartbreaking sports drama The Iron Claw will be the first film previewed in 126 independent cinemas on the evening of Monday February 5, with more than 15,000 free cinema tickets available.
From Cornwall to Edinburgh, Neath to Belfast, London, Birmingham and more, cinemas nationwide have joined Escapes to give everyone the opportunity to grab a free ticket and escape to the cinema this year.
Shining a light on the beauty and charm of independent cinema and spotlighting hidden gems, Escapes promises a destination for everyone.
Escapes will partner with leading cinema chains including Picturehouse and Reel cinemas, as well as independent venues across the UK.
Ahead of its official UK cinema release on Friday February 9, Escapes will offer UK audiences one of the first opportunities to watch The Iron Claw.
Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, it tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers who make history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.
Helping to make cinema more accessible, all Escapes screenings of The Iron Claw will be presented with descriptive subtitles on screen.
For free tickets visit https://www.cinematik.app/events