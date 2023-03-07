Free online lectures for artists and theatre-makers from Lancaster’s The Dukes will help develop their careers

Beginning on Thursday March 30 with a one-off session from award-winning poet, playwright and curator, Inua Ellams, on adapting stage writing to tv and film, the series will return again after Easter from April 19, to run every Wednesday evening for six weeks.

Whilst Inua Ellams’ session is supported by Film Hub North through the BFI Audience Network, the ongoing collaboration between The Dukes Theatre and Good Creator, which began in 2021, receives support from Lancaster University as part of their commitment to working with external organisations to provide professional development opportunities for their students.

Each 75-minute session will be rich with information and experience from professional theatre artists and creatives who will share their work, their process and their vision to help artists energise their thinking and take actionable steps to build and develop their careers in theatre and the arts and break new ground in their practice.

Karen O’Neill, CEO of The Dukes, said: “Working with a range of artists and creative professionals these sessions provide insight for students and theatre-makers looking to enhance their work and gain knowledge about different ways of working within the creative sector.

"They also provide a chance for emerging artists to connect and learn from their peers.”

All sessions are free to attend, but tickets must be booked in advance to secure a spot.

Tickets for all sessions and full details of the whole programme are available at https://dukeslancaster.org/get-involved/good-creator-sessions