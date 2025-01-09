Free NHS health checks in Morecambe over next few weeks

By Michelle Blade
Published 9th Jan 2025, 16:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The NHS Health Checks Lancashire team have a series of upcoming dates for free NHS Health Checks in Morecambe over the next few weeks.

Even if you’re feeling well, having an NHS Health Check can tell you whether you’re at higher risk of getting certain health problems.

Each appointment takes 30 minutes and involves answering some general questions about your health, as well as a few simple health tests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The checks include height and weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and basic questions about your family history, exercise, alcohol and smoking.

The new NHS mobile clinic at Morecambe library.The new NHS mobile clinic at Morecambe library.
The new NHS mobile clinic at Morecambe library.

The dates/locations for Morecambe are:

*Friday January 10– Buzz Bingo, Morecambe

*Thursday January 23 – Buzz Bingo, Morecambe

*Sunday February 2 – Morecambe Library

Book an appointment and view all upcoming clinics on the website at https://nhshealthcheckslancashire.co.uk/book-now/

New dates are added across Lancashire on a regular basis.

NHS Health Checks are for anyone aged 40-74 and full eligibility information is available via the website.

Related topics:MorecambeNHSLancashireBuzz Bingo
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice