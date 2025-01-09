Free NHS health checks in Morecambe over next few weeks
Even if you’re feeling well, having an NHS Health Check can tell you whether you’re at higher risk of getting certain health problems.
Each appointment takes 30 minutes and involves answering some general questions about your health, as well as a few simple health tests.
The checks include height and weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and basic questions about your family history, exercise, alcohol and smoking.
The dates/locations for Morecambe are:
*Friday January 10– Buzz Bingo, Morecambe
*Thursday January 23 – Buzz Bingo, Morecambe
*Sunday February 2 – Morecambe Library
Book an appointment and view all upcoming clinics on the website at https://nhshealthcheckslancashire.co.uk/book-now/
New dates are added across Lancashire on a regular basis.
NHS Health Checks are for anyone aged 40-74 and full eligibility information is available via the website.