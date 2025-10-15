Free NHS health checks being offered in Lancaster

Free NHS health checks are being offered in Lancaster in October and November.

The NHS Health Check is a free 30 minute appointment and it's a really useful way to get a better understanding of your current level of health plus any future risk factors.

Anyone aged 40-74 who has not had an NHS Health Check in the past five years can attend.

Each appointment takes less than 30 minutes and includes checks for: height and weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar plus basic questions about family history, exercise, alcohol and smoking.

Service users are given a cardiovascular disease risk score, which is an estimate of how likely they are to get a heart disease or have a stroke in the next 10 years.

They will also find out their possible risk of developing kidney disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Depending on the score, they will be given advice about how to lower their risk with lifestyle changes.

The health checks will be held on these dates:

*Saturday October 25 - Community Loan Store, John Dyer Clinic, Skerton, Lancaster

*Saturday November 8 - Community Loan Store, John Dyer Clinic, Skerton, Lancaster

*Saturday November 29 - Community Loan Store, John Dyer Clinic, Skerton, Lancaster

Appointments can be booked via the website at https://nhshealthcheckslancashire.co.uk/book-now/

The health checks will and have been at multiple different locations across Lancaster and Morecambe.

Anyone can stay up to date with new clinic locations via the website or by following the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NHSHealthChecksLancashire

The service is commissioned by Lancashire County Council and provided by FCMS (a local social enterprise healthcare provider).