A night of indie rock, psych and alternative music will be served up as Lancaster Music Co-op hosts its latest monthly live music night.

The free event again takes place in the upstairs room of The Pub on China Street in Lancaster at 7.30pm on Friday August 30.

Headlining Lancaster Music Co-op Presents this time are Cumbria-based The Size.

Regulars on the Lancaster live scene, this well-honed group are fronted by singer-songwriter and keyboard player, Sarah Case.

British Birds will be performing at the latest Lancaster Music Co-op gig.

Building on the success of recent releases, ‘My Cognition’ and ‘Church of Never Never’, the band have a growing reputation for their energetic, authentic and full live sound.

There will be two support acts, including British Birds. The Chorley-based band are favourites of Louder Than War magazine and BBC 6Music DJ Marc Riley, for whom they will be playing a live set just days after this appearance.

They will also be celebrating the release of a new EP on the night, on the back of their fantastic recent album, ‘In Search of Mr Rykyn’.

Opening the bill this month, are goodplan. These Morecambe lads are relatively new to the scene, but what they may lack in experience, they most certainly make up for in anthemic indie bangers.

As ever, there will be a chance to hear the latest updates about the progress on work at the co-op’s Lodge Street premises, which have been closed for several years due to the need for major structural repairs.

There will be merch and donation points which will help raise funds to invest in the facility when it re-opens.

Work on the £1.2m renovation project started after a new long-term lease was finally signed with Lancaster City Council last year – with funding secured from the council, the government’s Community Ownership Fund, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Lancaster’s High Street Heritage Action Zone.

Re-roofing has now been completed and the next phase involves designing and building the rehearsal and recording studios.

Lancaster Music Co-op director, Derek Meins said: "The summer isn’t just about outdoor festivals - we’ve got another fabulous line-up in store at The Pub.

“This is only the third Lancaster Music Co-op Presents, but such has been the warm reception for our first couple it already feels like an essential fixture in the city’s music calendar.

“I’d urge all music-lovers to come along and support these brilliant bands, a great venue in The Pub, and a vital local music facility as the co-op gets back on its feet.”

Lancaster Music Co-op is a non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space for the music community in Lancaster and the surrounding area. It provides equal opportunity for anyone, from any background, any age, who wants to make music at any level and in its many forms.

For more information visit https://www.lancastermusiccoop.co.uk/