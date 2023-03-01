Workshops on offer include Caring for your Old Building, aimed at anyone who owns or manages an older property or anyone who is interested in learning more, and taster days for traditional skills such as stained glass making and carving stone.

As well as open workshops, young people currently studying construction will also learn how traditional building techniques are used today.

The workshops are being funded through the Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone which is a programme co-funded by Historic England, Lancaster City Council and other local partners.

Previous heritage skills workshops in Lancaster.

The programme aims to improve the Mill Race area’s buildings, providing opportunities for people to connect with the area’s heritage and helping building owners care for properties in a sympathetic way.

The workshops will be delivered on behalf of the council by the Churches Conservation Trust who are responsible for looking after many historic buildings.

Elanor Johnson, CCT Regeneration Officer said: “Workshops for local residents and property owners, opportunities for people to try out traditional craft skills, and practical training for young people at the start of careers in construction will help to ensure that investment in the buildings and spaces of the Mill Race area through the Heritage Action Zone makes a difference for generations to come.”

Although the workshops are free, places are limited and must be booked via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/cc/heritage-skills-training-workshops-1785849.

For more information about the project please visit Lancaster.gov.uk/heritageactionzone or on social media.

