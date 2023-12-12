Free heritage market festival in Lancaster this weekend
The one-day free event set in the heart of Lancaster is produced and hosted by the young people themselves for everyone to enjoy.
The event marks the end of a six-week project delivered in partnership with Lancaster City Museums and supported by The National Lottery
Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players.
Set amongst the bustling backdrop of Christmas shoppers, the free festival is set to offer live performances and music as well as gift stalls, crafts, exhibitions and more.
With promises of delightful discovery throughout the day, the event will bring a truly unique experience, creating a stage for young people and their newly found skills, whilst celebrating local heritage and offering festive gift ideas with a real heart at the centre.
Taking place in Market Square, the festival’s showcase is the culmination of E2M’s Autumn programme of workshops with focus on skills such as tattoo design, woodworking, jewellery making, virtual reality, pottery, photography and more.
All the workshops are intertwined with Lancashire’s rich cultural heritage, with heritage experts from Lancaster City Museums supporting young people to learn about the region’s past whilst building tools for their future.
The Heritage Market Festival will take place on Sunday December 17 in Lancaster from 10am to 4pm.
The event is free to attend and encourages all age ranges to join in the experience.
Book free Eventbrite tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heritage-market-festival-2023-tickets-743234764187