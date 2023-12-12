Escape2Make (E2M), a creative youth charity for 11-18-year-olds in Lancaster andMorecambe, is thrilled to announce its first ever Heritage Market Festival.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The one-day free event set in the heart of Lancaster is produced and hosted by the young people themselves for everyone to enjoy.

The event marks the end of a six-week project delivered in partnership with Lancaster City Museums and supported by The National Lottery

Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market Square, Lancaster City Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set amongst the bustling backdrop of Christmas shoppers, the free festival is set to offer live performances and music as well as gift stalls, crafts, exhibitions and more.

With promises of delightful discovery throughout the day, the event will bring a truly unique experience, creating a stage for young people and their newly found skills, whilst celebrating local heritage and offering festive gift ideas with a real heart at the centre.

Taking place in Market Square, the festival’s showcase is the culmination of E2M’s Autumn programme of workshops with focus on skills such as tattoo design, woodworking, jewellery making, virtual reality, pottery, photography and more.

All the workshops are intertwined with Lancashire’s rich cultural heritage, with heritage experts from Lancaster City Museums supporting young people to learn about the region’s past whilst building tools for their future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Heritage Market Festival will take place on Sunday December 17 in Lancaster from 10am to 4pm.

The event is free to attend and encourages all age ranges to join in the experience.