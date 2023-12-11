Bring a plain old chair to the back of the Sugar House and old Gillows furniture showroom in Lancaster and join award winning artist Anthony Padgett to have it upcycled or turned into an artwork (artcycled).

Park across from Sainsbury's at the Cable Street car park, Lancaster, LA1 1HD, then journey up Sugar House Alley to have your furniture upcycled by the Mill Race.

Cast elements have kindly been permitted by Judges Lodgings and Lincrusta.

“Gilloglypta” is the breaking down old structures of the privilege and exclusivity of Lancaster's Gillows, Anaglypta and Lincrusta interior designs to make to elements readily available for everyone to enjoy in a 21st Century upcycling project.

Artist Anthony Padgett with an upcycled chair.

Furniture upcyclers and artists are also encouraged to bring their own pieces for exhibition.

The programme is funded by Historic England, Lancaster City Council and Lancaster University and managed by Lancaster Arts.

A cultural consortium of local residents selects and oversees the commissions.

Anthony Padgett said: “The project explores some of the craft industries from Lancaster past, present and future.

A detail mould from a Gillows cabinet at the Judges Lodgings' Museum in Lancaster.

“Its a great way to build community by exploring the creative things you could do with an old piece of furniture.

“In the run up to Christmas I think this is a great opportunity to connect with Lancaster's pasts and to add extra interest to your home.”

The free event is this Saturday, (December 16) from 10am-2pm.

Gillows began making furniture in Lancaster 1730.

Lincrusta is a wall covering based on linseed oil and the company is from 1873 in Sudbury on Thames, it moved to Darwen in 1918.

Anaglypta was first introduced as a cheaper alternative and the factory started in Lancaster in 1887. It merged with Lincrusta in Darwen in 1931.