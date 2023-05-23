The charity is working with Everybody’s Cycling to deliver an exciting range of free activities to support people to get confident riding a bike and enable them to experience all the joy and health benefits that cycling brings.

Everybody’s Cycling will be visiting schools with their fleet of bikes and people will be able to pop along to a Bike Doctor event at various community venues around Lancaster and Morecambe in the week leading up to the finale weekend.

The Bike Doctor sessions offer a local qualified bike mechanic who will be on hand to carry out minor repairs including replacing standard brake pads and nuts and bolts, gear and brake cable replacement and puncture repair – all completely free of charge.

Bike Doctor event with Everybodys Cycling.

The cycling fun activities weekend on Saturday and Sunday July 1–2 on Morecambe Promenade from 10am-3pm offering opportunities for everyone to come along and try-out all kinds of cycles to suit all ages and abilities.

Featuring fun and unique cycles from Everybody’s Cycling including tandems, modern miniature penny farthings, tricycles, KMX karts, eccentric wheeled bikes, children’s bikes and many more.

There will also be pedal-powered attractions which play music and make hundreds of bubbles, as well as enjoyable rides along the prom on their eye-catching pink multi-seat MegaBike.

The event provides a fantastic opportunity to try Everybody's Cycling's fleet of adapted bicycles including tricycles, recumbents, wheelchair transporters, side-by-side companion cycles and handcycles.

Everybodys Cycling MegaBike is coming to Morecambe. Picture by David Bocking.

Everybody’s Cycling general manager, Jessica Shay, said: “We are delighted to support the Ways Around the Bay initiative as our charitable goal is to enable everyone to experience cycling and enjoy all the benefits that it can bring. These try-out events are fully inclusive and are ideal for those with special needs and disabilities to enjoy cycling and learn about the wide range of options available. The bike doctor events are a fantastic opportunity for people to give their old bikes a new lease of life and encourage them to travel sustainably and enjoy the amazing local cycle network in Morecambe Bay.”

