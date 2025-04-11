Free Easter event at Lancaster shopping centre

By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Apr 2025, 12:31 BST
On April 19 shoppers at Marketgate shopping centre in Lancaster will have the opportunity to take part in Easter crafts alongside meeting the Easter Bunny.

Children can also take part in the Easter trail at intervals throughout the day looking for the hidden easter eggs.

Once completing the eggciting trail children will fill in their entry forms and hand them to the event staff to receive some Easter goodies.

Children can also take part in the free colouring competition to be in with a chance of winning various Easter goodies from Marks & Spencer.

Marketgate Shopping Centre invites shoppers of all ages to join in the fun with egg-citing Easter events.

This event is a free event, taking place from 10am – 4pm and one not to be missed.

The event promises to be a delightful experience for families with young children to come together and indulge in the spirit of Easter.

Sarah Harrison, centre manager of Marketgate shopping centre, said: “We’re thrilled to announce our free Easter event, which will have lots of fun things going on for all the family.”

To keep up to date with Marketgate Shopping Centre, ‘Like’ the Centre on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarketGateLancaster on X (Twitter) @MarketGateLancs, and the website at https://marketgatelancaster.co.uk/

Shoppers can also follow Marketgate on Instagram, at https://www.instagram.com/marketgatelancaster/.

