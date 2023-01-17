Free 'bubble tea' for first 100 customers when Lancaster's newest store opens this week

CUPP will launch in Penny Street on Friday at 2pm with the first 100 customers receiving a free bubble tea and then 50% off all bubble teas thereafter.

The new store will offer premium bubble teas focusing on quality ingredients and traditional methods with an exciting range of flavours.

Founder Lee Peacock said: “We’ve seen an incredible response to the opening of our new stores across the country with customers queuing around the block for a taste of our

CUPP bubble tea shop will open in Lancaster on Friday.

bubble teas.

“We can’t wait to open our 25th store – in Lancaster – and bring our bubble teas to the community.”

Tom Fyson, Operations Manager at Lancaster BID, welcomed the new business to the city centre.

"We’re delighted to see continued confidence in Lancaster city centre with another new business opening its doors,” he said.

"We are sure that Lancaster residents will join us in welcoming CUPP to Lancaster – why not stop off for a bubble tea on your next visit to the city centre?’

What is bubble tea?

Bubble tea is a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s. It most commonly consists of tea accompanied by chewy tapioca balls – boba or pearls – but it can be made with other toppings as well, such as grass. The 'drink that you chew' has become a phenomenon in the UK but the market is in its infancy compared to other regions like South East Asia and North America.

All about CUPP