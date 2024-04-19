Free bubble tea for 100 customers at Lancaster CUPP store to mark National Boba Tea Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CUPP, a popular boba tea brand in the UK, is excited to announce its National Boba Tea Day celebration on Tuesday, (April 30).

To mark the occasion, CUPP will be giving away free boba tea to the first 100 customers at all of their stores across the UK including their shop in Penny Street, Lancaster.

Brand director Angharad Jackson said “We are so happy to be back with another huge celebration for National Boba Tea Day 2024.

"We’re so passionate about boba and our loyal customers who support us every day - so what better way to give back than with free boba tea? We’ve also got a few other exciting freebies up our sleeves - keep your eyes peeled on our website and social media to learn more!”.

Boba tea has become increasingly popular in the UK over the past few years, with boba shops popping up across the UK. CUPP is proud to be an industry leading and innovative brand, pushing the boundaries with traditional and innovative menu offerings including the UK’s first mochi boba tea, a bespoke Cloud Top and barista grade coffee boba teas.

In addition to the 100 free boba tea giveaway, there will be lots of fun activities and giveaways hosted in all CUPP stores.

Here’s a sneak peek on some of the giveaways and discounts throughout the week:

● Tuesday (April 30) - 100 free boba teas in all stores. 25% off for the rest of the day. 50 free special edition merchandise items.

● Wednesday, (May 1) - 100 free Little Moons mochi in all stores. 25% off for members of the CUPP Loyal-Tea scheme on the CUPP app.

● Thursday, (May 2) - 25% off all coffees and coffee boba teas.

● Friday, (May 3) - Merchandise giveaways and freebies in all stores.

● Prizes - BOBA VIP - One year of free boba tea, six months free Minor Figures oat, Wogan Barista Experience, Little Moons goodie bag as well as other merchandise, vouchers and gifts