CUPP, a popular boba tea brand in the UK, is excited to announce its National Boba Tea Day celebration on Sunday (April 30).

To mark the occasion, CUPP will be giving away free boba tea to the first 100 customers at all of their stores across the UK including their shop in Penny Street, Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boba tea has become increasingly popular in the UK over the past few years, and CUPP say National Boba Tea Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate their passion for boba tea and thank their loyal customers.

The CUPP store in Lancaster is giving away free bubble tea to 100 customers.