Free bubble tea for 100 customers at Lancaster CUPP store to mark National Boba Tea Day
A popular bubble tea shop in Lancaster will mark National Boba Tea Day with a great giveaway for customers.
CUPP, a popular boba tea brand in the UK, is excited to announce its National Boba Tea Day celebration on Sunday (April 30).
To mark the occasion, CUPP will be giving away free boba tea to the first 100 customers at all of their stores across the UK including their shop in Penny Street, Lancaster.
Boba tea has become increasingly popular in the UK over the past few years, and CUPP say National Boba Tea Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate their passion for boba tea and thank their loyal customers.
In addition to the free boba tea giveaways, there will be other fun activities and giveaways in all of the CUPP stores. Customers can participate in competitions and win exciting prizes.