Free breakfast clubs being trialled at schools in Morecambe and Lunesdale

Three schools in Morecambe and Lunesdale have been announced to get the first round of free breakfast clubs.

Torrisholme Community Primary School, Storth C of E School and Burton Morewood C of E Primary School have been named as part of 750 schools that will benefit from a free, daily breakfast club ahead of the government’s national roll out of the scheme.

Starting in April, 180,000 pupils in England will be offered "healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts" in schools before class, Labour said - with over a third of schools in the pilot scheme in deprived areas.

Parents will be able to drop off children 30 minutes before their usual school time, knowing they will be offered a free breakfast, the government says.

The government has announced the first 750 schools to provide free daily breakfast clubs as part of a pilot scheme ahead of a planned England-wide rollout. Picture: Getty Images.

Announcing the first 750 schools to join the pilot scheme, the Department for Education said breakfast clubs had "an important role to play in the government's commitment to remove the stain of child poverty".

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: ‘’Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country.

‘’Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn.

‘’Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.’’

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge said: “Breakfast clubs boost parents' work choices and children's life chances, so I am very pleased that three local schools have been selected for this initial roll out of free breakfast clubs.”